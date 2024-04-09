Real estate market: more cautious buyers, people buy to invest

According to the analyzes of the Tecnocasa Research Office – states Fabiana Megliola, Head of the Tecnocasa Group Research Office – the real estate market in the second half of 2023 is marked by stability, greater reflection and prudence with respect to the purchase, but also optimistic expectations for the expected decline of interest rates. Investors continue to focus on brick and mortar and the percentages are growing: i data relating to sales managed by the Tecnocasa Group agencies highlight, in fact, an increase in the percentage of those purchasing for investment: goes from 18.2% in the second half of 2022 to 19.5% in the same period of 2023. We find, in some situations and although still marginally, greater prudence on the part of investors who wish to practice short-term rentals.

Trading volumes

The data released by the Revenue Agency, relating to real estate sales in 2023, record 709,591 transactions with a decrease of 9.7% compared to the previous year.

After the brilliant result of 2022, the expectations of a reduction in trading volumes are therefore confirmed, which remain at interesting numbers and still give us a dynamic market.

Prices

House prices are stable in the second part of 2023, in particular in the large cities which recorded a +0.1% with some areas bucking the trend: Bari (-2.0%), Genoa (-0.6%) and Palermo (-0.4%), Bologna (-0.1%). Milan achieved +0.1%, Rome recorded stable values.

Even in the hinterlands of the metropolises there was a growth of 0.1% with that of Milan recording the most significant increase (+2.2%) followed by that of Verona (+0.9%).

+0.1% increase in prices in the provincial capitals with different dynamics between northern, central and southern Italy: in the first reality there is an increase in values ​​of 0.8%, while in central and southern Italy the values ​​are in decline of 0.4% and 0.6% respectively.

Prices of new buildings are growing at the same pace as the previous semester: (+0.6%), in the hinterlands of large cities the increase is 1.2%, in the provincial capitals 0.7%. Only 6.6% of the sales carried out through the Tecnocasa Group agencies involved class A and B properties.

Sales times

Sales times, in January 2024, are around 108 days in large cities compared to 104 days a year ago. The city with the shortest times is Bologna (68 days), followed by Milan (72 days) but in both there is a deterioration compared to a year ago. Times slightly decreased in Turin, Naples and Palermo. The latter is confirmed as the city with the longest sales times (132 days).

Sales times in the hinterlands of large cities were essentially unchanged, 137 days, compared to 138 days a year ago. Similar situation in the provincial capitals where sales times are 131 days compared to 130 days a year ago.

Average discount

The average discount applied in the second half of 2023 was 8.3%, up compared to the second half of last year which gave it -7.9%.

Demand, spending availability and supply

The analysis of demand highlights, once again, a greater concentration of requests on three-room apartments (40%), followed by two-room apartments (25.3%). The latter achieved a slight increase in the percentage (+0.2%), a trend compatible with the increase in the percentage of investors.

Spending availability prevails in the spending range up to €250 thousand. Demand is increasingly oriented towards types in good condition, which do not require major renovation; In fact, the fear of expensive work and long completion times remains.

In the second part of 2023, the network still highlights a lack of housing supply even if, in some cities, there appear to be the first changes with a greater propensity of sellers to sell the property. The three-room apartment is the most present type on the market, representing 35.3% of the offer.

Rental market

The rental market continues its run: rents are also growing in this second part of 2023 due to strong rental demand and low supply: +4.2% for studio apartments, +3.6% for two-room apartments and +3.4% for three-room apartments. Florence is the city that achieved the most significant increase in rents (+7.3%, +6.6%, +7.3%), followed by Rome (5.4%, 4.3%, 5 ,3%).

Milan confirms itself as the city with the highest monthly rents: €800 for a studio apartment, €1100 for a two-room apartment and €1480 for a three-room apartment. The rental times have increased to 35 days.

Sociodemographic analysis

The sociodemographic analysis highlights that 73.5% of the sales involved the main residence and 19.5% the investment. This latter percentage is increasing compared to a year ago, when it was 18.2%. The number of buyers in the over 45 age group is growing. The most traded type is the three-room apartment (33.4%).

The percentage of those renting for study purposes is increasing, going from 11.2% to 12.8% and temporary rent contracts recording a jump from 28.6% to 32.7%. The latter are increasingly practiced by owners who prefer them to long-term contracts.

Forecasts

The forecasts for 2024 suggest a further contraction in volumes, which could drop to 680 thousand and prices that will fluctuate between 0% and + 2%. A prudent and attentive attitude among families will prevail, despite the expected improvement in the credit market and constant interest from investors.