Of: Anna Lorenz

Norwegian real estate billionaire Ivar Tollefsen (61) recently acquired the historic Mallorcan fortress “La Fortaleza” in Port de Pollença for CHF 62 million. What happens to the cultural assets now?

Port de Pollença – The dream of owning a home is becoming a distant dream for many citizens due to the current economic situation. The Norwegian Ivar Tollefsen, on the other hand, owns an estimated 26,000 apartments around the world as a real estate entrepreneur – his company Heimstaden Bostad AB in Germany alone is said to have acquired 19,000 of them. The 61-year-old has now chosen a formerly fortified fortress on Mallorca as his private residence – according to a report, the cost is more than 62 million euros.

Mallorca’s fortress “La Fortaleza” in Port de Pollença: From pirate time to party atmosphere

Originally built to ward off pirates, the “La Fortaleza” fortress has seen a lot since the 17th century. The Argentine painter Roberto Ramaugé bought the property at the beginning of the 20th century, and it became an artist residence in the 1920s and 30s. Confiscated by the military in 1936 during the Spanish Civil War, the building was returned to Ramagué’s heirs in 1984. In the years that followed, it came into the ownership of the banker John Ogden for 650 million pesetas (about four million euros today).

The fortress “La Fortaleza” in Mallorca’s Port de Pollença. (Archive image) © CATI CLADERA GRAF1750 20191017-637069276612474703 / IMAGO / Agencia EFE



In 2008, the property was offered on the market for 100 to 120 million euros without a buyer being found. An offer to the Mallorcan government at a price of 16.5 million euros was also unsuccessful. In 2011, financier James Lupton acquired the complex for an estimated €40 million. Since then, various film shoots and weddings have taken place on the magnificently prepared area – the wedding of tennis star Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perelló also took place there in 2019.

Billionaire Ivar Tollefsen buys “La Fortaleza” for a “bargain price”

The magnificent garden stretches far and wide across the peninsula. (Archive image) © CATI CLADERA GRAF1541 20191017-637069079714393799 / IMAGO / Agencia EFE

Tollefsen is said to have paid 62 million francs (equivalent to 62,861,800 euros) for the peninsula with the lush outdoor facilities and the listed building, like the Swiss tabloid View reported. A more than stately sum, which, however, accounts for just over a tenth of Tollefsen’s assets.

The Norwegian is ranked 804 on the Forbes list and has 5.4 billion euros. The 61-year-old has already completed several Antarctic expeditions and was able to take fourth place in the 2009 Dakar Rally. The renovation work on “La Fortaleza” is said to have already begun – before Tollefsen moves there, the property will continue to be available for events, it is said.