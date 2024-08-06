Genoa – Among the large Italian cities, Milan is the one where properties are sold, on average, the fastest, in less than 3 months, while Bari is in last placewith over 5 months. This is what was highlighted by an analysis carried out by Immobiliare.it.

In Milan, houses were sold on average in 2.7 months between January and June 2024, a figure identical to that of the first half of 2023, when the Milanese capital was always firmly at the top of the rankings. On the second step of the podium are, tied, Bologna and Florence, with average sales times of 3.3 months and with a slight growth, which amounts to +1% and +0.6% respectively, compared to the first half of 2023. Rome is positioned just behind, with an average of 3.4 months and an increase of 1.8% compared to the period January-June 2023. Naples (3.5) and Verona (3.7) also remain below 4 months, and both see their values ​​decrease compared to the previous year (-1.5% in the first, -5% in the second). The “time to sell” exceeds the average of 4 months in Turin (4.1), stable compared to the first half of last year, and in the two large Sicilian centers Catania and Palermo, which are practically side by side in the ranking, respectively at 4.4 and 4.5 months. However, if Catania recorded a contraction of 8% in one year, in the same period of time Palermo saw a dilation of the timing of approximately 7%.

Same number as Palermo also in Genoa – with an average of 4.5 months – data almost unchanged in the last year. On the other hand, the average time to sell a property in Venice is almost 5 months (4.9), but the times have decreased by 7.7% in the last year. The pearl of the lagoon still maintains a significant gap over Bari, which, as anticipated, is in last place among the large cities with an average of 5.5 months and a growth of 13.1% compared to the first half of 2023. If, as seen, between 2023 and 2024 there were some increases and other decreases in the “time to sell”, there is total homogeneity if we make a comparison with 2019: in fact, in all the cities analyzed, sales are quicker today than pre-Covid. Among other things, in all cases we are talking about decreases in sales times of more than 20%, with Verona driving this trend (-43.9%), followed closely by Milan (-43.3%). The least significant drops occurred in Bari (-25.1%) and, especially in Venice, which recorded ‘only’ a -22.3%.