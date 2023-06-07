Energy efficiency, EU directives

In line with the sustainability goals set at community levelthe EU has issued increasingly pervasive directives for the daily life of citizens who impose some new obligationsmany of which aimed at implementing a greater energy efficiency. In this macro area, theimposed obligation to renovate houses to make them more efficient polluting houses of energy class F or even G In many cases.

According to the new European law, by 2023 all buildings with this class they will have to be renovated to improve their energy class e reducetherefore, their own Polluting emissions.

EU directives, the obligation to renovate houses, boilers, kitchens and refrigeration

The new European law on house renovation should proceed gradually. The prediction is that by 2030 all residential buildings will have to achieve at least energy class E, D by 2033, while by 2040 a carbon neutral building stock by 2050.

The second step is about the replacement of boilers and gas cookersbut also of refrigeration devices, i.e air conditioners and refrigerators. These stringent standards have set alarmed many citizensfrightened by the costs to be incurred for this kind of adjustments.

EU directives: obligations yes, but with some exceptions

