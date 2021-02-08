The “blue house” from London (UK), a strange property resembling a vertical corridor, is only 1.7 meters wide. Notice to amateurs, this former hat shop is for sale. The five floors are ingeniously arranged to fit two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a small living room. “The reality is that there are not many people who can live in a space like this, it is very limited.“, admits David Myers, real estate agent.

If the cramped space is not ideal in times of health crisis, the price of the property should also make potential buyers hesitate: 1.1 million euros for 96 square meters, terrace and garden included. In the average of London prices, but the baroque configuration of the place does not seem in any case to attract the residents met Monday February 8 by the teams of France Televisions. “It’s cute, but it’s definitely not worth that amount“, indeed indicates a passer-by, while another imagines the apartment as”very uncomfortable“.

