HIt sounded like a good deal to home farmers in Eastern Europe. Interest rates low, the exchange rate stable – the dream of owning your own house is within reach. So, in the early 2000s, they borrowed in Swiss francs with the help of the banks. But the bet didn’t work out. The franc appreciated after the financial crisis in 2009, with disastrous consequences for many debtors. More than a million borrowers had to raise much more forints, leus or zlotys than planned for interest and repayments in Swiss francs.

Like Justyna and Kamil Dziubak. The Polish couple had taken out a 40-year mortgage loan for 400,000 zlotys – pegged to Swiss francs. The monthly franc amount was debited at the zloty rate. However, despite repayment, the loan amount did not shrink, but grew the more the zloty depreciated. The Dziubaks sued the European Court of Justice for wrong advice and illegal contractual clauses. In 2019 they got right.

“Frankowicze” and “Helvet Immo”

The European judges found unfair clauses in the loan agreements and referred the proceedings back to the local courts. In Warsaw, the court canceled the contract. But the Dziubaks were not off the hook: their bank made the Swiss franc loan due. In zloty, according to local media, that was almost twice the original amount. Not only the Dziubaks now expect final clarity from an upcoming ruling by the Supreme Court on Tuesday about “six basic questions” about the settlement of the franc loans. At the end of 2020, 430,000 Polish households were still in debt in Swiss francs. 34,000 legal proceedings were pending. In nine out of ten lawsuits, the plaintiffs prevailed, writes the Polish Consumer Protection Association.

The socio-political significance of the topic is shown by the fact that a separate term was created for these borrowers in Poland, they are the “Frankowicze”. Lenders were also resourceful in the product description. The French bank BNP Paribas briefly launched a loan program under the resounding name of “Helvet Immo”.

In April 2011, 40 percent of the mortgages issued in Poland were based on foreign currencies, two thirds of them on Swiss francs, as reported by the EU Parliament’s scientific service. At the end of 2020, the number of franc loans had shrunk to 6 percent. But they still represented a fifth of the volume of all mortgage loans.

Loans that had to be repaid in foreign currency, especially Swiss francs, were the subject of domestic political debates not only in Poland. They were also popular in Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Austria, Poland, Romania and Slovenia, Montenegro and Serbia.

The cause of the debtor crisis was the same everywhere: the devaluation of the local currency when the franc appreciated after the financial crisis and after the exchange rate against the euro was released in January 2015. However, the reactions of the governments were very different.

Hungary was the first country to take action in 2014 and, to the horror of the banks, ordered the retroactive exchange of franc loans for forints. The Swiss franc debt of Hungarian borrowers thus shrank from CHF 15 billion at the end of 2014 to just under CHF 4 billion. Others took an example: Croatia, Cyprus, Montenegro, Serbia and Romania.

In Bucharest, however, the constitutional court cashed the plan in 2017, as it did later in Greece. In Romania, banks “voluntarily” participated in an exchange process. Two years ago, there were just under 9,000 francs in loans worth 1.8 billion leu, at today’s exchange rates almost 360 million euros. In Croatia, the banks took action against the compulsory exchange before the World Bank’s International Court of Arbitration – until the case was amicably settled earlier this year.