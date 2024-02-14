Commercial real estate in global crisis, here's why. The analysis

Here we go again. Crises follow one another and who ultimately pays? It seems he is always the saver. Why? The appetites of banks, investment funds, speculators and so on and so forth cause huge speculative bubbles to burst almost every fifty years and the dilemma is: the causes are always the same. Now, to avoid making gross mistakes, I asked CHATGPT for the dates on which the real estate crises occurred in the last 150 years: 1. The Panic crisis of 1873: This financial crisis began in the United States and spread globally. It led to a severe economic recession that also affected the commercial real estate sector.

2. The crisis of 1929 and the Great Depression: This crisis began with the Wall Street stock market crash in 1929 and led to a long and deep economic depression in the 1930s. The commercial real estate sector suffered heavy losses due to decreased demand and rising unemployment rates.

3. The Commercial Real Estate Crisis of 1973-1975: this crisis was caused by the 1973 oil shock and the resulting economic recession. Commercial real estate prices collapsed in many parts of the world.

4. The financial crisis of 2008: This crisis was triggered by the collapse of the subprime mortgage market in the United States and quickly spread globally. The commercial real estate sector was severely affected, with a sharp contraction in demand and rising default rates.

It's all about some of the major commercial real estate crises of the last 150 years. It should be emphasized that the real estate sector has been and is influenced by multiple economic and financial factors and crises can vary in their causes and extent of impacts. But also with the latest “disgraceful” crisis where everyone was involved, banks, businesses, funds, rating agencies, politics (deregulation) and where many other people and institutions turned their faces the other way, perhaps because it was convenient , guess who has to pay the bill?

Well, now listen to this from Federico Fubini of Corriere della Sera: “Robert Armstrong, colleague of the Financial Times, wisely notes: «When you see a cockroach, you already know that it is not the only one; when a bank collapses, too.” The title is: Real estate, the trillion-dollar hole: the risks for banks and large funds (between the USA and Europe)”. This is because after the fall of Evergrande (Chinese giant in the real estate sector), together with: Kaisa Group, Shomao Group, China Aoyuan Group, Guangzhou R&F Proprieties which are also in great financial difficulty, and in any case the entire Chinese real estate sector has been strongly affected. Perhaps it is just a coincidence, but I have noticed that all these crises, which have also involved banks, have always arisen or developed in the presence of other interest rates and financial restrictions imposed by Central Banks.

Now there are many questions, but one stands out above all: after the default of the Austrian SIGNA, we find ourselves with the German real estate market in trouble, with ongoing recession problems, and to make matters worse, Citi analysts predict that real estate securities they could drop by 20 or 40%, so what does the fever thermometer of our European banks indicate, which have financed the real estate market and above all the commercial one? Then there are other alarm bells: it is predicted that by 2030 at least 3 billion people will need adequate housing, but at what cost? Perhaps the income will not be adequate enough, so access will be difficult. However, to get a picture, generating this world map gives us an idea of ​​where we are today: Red: bubble risk, yellow: overvalued, green: right ratio. UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2023 | UBS Global

To conclude: What can happen if the banks don't pay their mortgage installments? Is it possible that the doors are closed every time after the oxen have escaped? In the end, as always, guess who will pay the bill?