SEven the parked Porsches and Lamborghinis could be an indication that Moh Guan Terrace in downtown Singapore is not a social hotspot. Around the corner the evidence continues: a “lifestyle ice cream parlor” sells three scoops for the equivalent of 14 euros. And many of the guests in polo shirts could relate the irony in the name of the neighboring “Plain Vanilla” not only to the exquisite offering, such as black tea tarts with a note of lavender, but also to their presumed work in the financial industry, where low-risk but also low-return standard investments considered as boring as vanilla ice cream.

Hendrik Ankenbrand Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand correspondent based in Singapore.

No, there is no apparent reason in this Art Deco-infused neighborhood called Tiong Bahru to be surprised at an apartment that just sold for $1.5 million, the equivalent of 1 million euros. After all, Singapore has officially been the city with the most expensive real estate market in the Asia-Pacific region since last year – more expensive than Sydney, Melbourne and Hong Kong. But the sale of the four-room apartment at Moh Guan Terrace 50 still made headlines: The Business Times wrote about a “record” and citizens wrote about a “shock” on Facebook.