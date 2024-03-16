So Many people live in Germany like never before. The Federal Statistical Office's first estimate for the end of 2023 puts the population at around 84.7 million. That is 330,000 more people than the year before. At the same time, the proportion of older people is growing: around one in five residents is now 67 years old or older. This also has consequences for the real estate market, the number of households, and the need for living space and certain apartments.

Jan Hauser Editor in business, responsible for real estate.

Now it depends on how the population develops over the next few decades. Although there is currently a desire for more living space, particularly in metropolitan regions, this demand could decrease in the future as the population declines. Vacancies can already be observed in some rural regions, and this may increase depending on the area.