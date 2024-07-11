Real estate market, Naples has the highest price increases

Naples recorded the sharpest increase in house prices in the last year, with a 3% increase, according to data presented by Nomisma in its latest update on the Real Estate Market Observatory. This increase places Naples slightly above Milan And Paduaboth at 2.9%, and Venice at 2.7%. Rome saw a more moderate increase of 2%, while the average for metropolitan cities stands at 1.7%. Only Cagliari And Palermo recorded a decrease of -0.2% and -0.1% respectively.

Despite an overall decline in home sales in 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, the house prices have maintained good stability. This is partly due to the fact that, despite the reduction in bank financing, cash transactions have increased slightly. The total number of sales remains superior to the pre-COVID levels.

Luca DondiTo of Nomismaunderlines the caution of credit institutions, which are reluctant to grant mortgages at high rates due to the risk of default or mortgage subrogation by the customer. As a result, mortgage promotional campaigns are virtually absent, despite an increase in demand for mortgage credit.

Demand for housing remains high, particularly for families looking houses for rent due to difficulties in accessing credit. This strong demand has led to a increase in rentwhich in large cities has averaged 4.6% over the past year. Florence saw the highest increase, with a +6.9%, followed by Turin with a +6.4% and Milan with a +5.2%.

As for sales, the average time to close a deal is about five months, but in Milan the process is slightly quicker, taking just over four months. For the rental contractsthe average time is around 1.9 months, with even shorter times in Bologna for houses not used as university residences.

Nomisma does not foresee significant increases in the number of transactions or prices until at least 2026. The future outlook for the real estate market Italian are uncertain, influenced by the EU Green Homes Directive and demographic trends, such as declining populations and ageing residents, which could be partly mitigated by growing households. It remains to be seen how many single people will be able or willing to buy larger homes.