Green Transition: Italy can reach 37% of class A properties thanks to incentives and green finance





In light of recent European regulations on the sustainability of buildings, the Italian real estate heritage faces important development prospects. CRIFwithin the scope of its own ESG Outlook – observatory on the sustainability of businesses, individuals and real estate – has analysed the energy efficiency process of Italian buildings already underway and development scenarios possible based on different factors. In this path, government incentives and monetary policy will make the difference in achieving the green objectives set by the European Union. In addition, the role of the banking sector will be important in directing credit flows more towards sustainable projects and investments.

The CRIF ESG Outlook has examined the first results relating to the Green Asset Ratio (GAR) published by the major Italian banks – the key indicator that measures the alignment of banking activities with the European Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance. From the analysis it emerges that residential property-backed loans represent approximately the 90% of the total that banks can use in processing the GAR and they are mostly (66%) already in line with European rules for green finance. The data shows that home loans are the main “sustainable” activity for banks and represents a good basis on which to graft state incentives in order to align with the objectives of the EU “Green Homes” Directive.

In fact, the recent legislation EU Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD).known precisely as “Green Houses Directive”, promotes the energy requalification of residential and non-residential buildings in each Member State from 2030, indicating some intermediate deadlines:

from 1 January 2030, all newly built properties (residential and non-residential) are expected to be zero-emission;

for existing residential buildings, a reduction in average energy consumption of 16% is foreseen by 2030 and a reduction of 20-22% by 2035 (ensuring at least 55% of the reduction in average primary energy consumption through the renovation of low energy performance buildings);

For existing non-residential buildings, a reduction in average energy consumption of 16% is expected by 2030 and a reduction of 26% by 2033.

ENERGY EFFICIENCY OF ITALIAN REAL ESTATE: CURRENT AND FUTURE SCENARIOS

According to SIAPE and CRIF data, currently only 4% of Italian residential properties are in energy class A. However, over 40% of properties renovated in 2023 they have been brought to energy class A while new buildings in this class exceed 90%. An efficiency process that is therefore already underway.

Distribution of properties by energy class (2023)

Source: SIAPE and CRIF data

This path towards energy efficiency, in addition to the support of government incentives, cannot ignore the monetary policy measures dictated by the macroeconomic context. These elements have been considered by CRIF in the development, through proprietary statistical models, of three distinct scenarios that they consider the evolution of the energy classes of residential properties in Italy by 2050taking into account in particular two key factors:

The commitment of the Italian government and the EU in promoting energy efficiency .

. The macroeconomic trend: a positive context would favor investments in energy requalification, while a negative one could slow them down.

CRIF projections can be a useful guide especially for banks to adapt their financing policies and optimize the Green Asset Ratio according to different economic and regulatory contexts.

Distribution of residential properties by energy class in the three CRIF analysis scenarios

Source: CRIF proprietary models

In the worst case scenariothe reduction of class G properties will be limited – in 2030 they will represent 34% and in 2050 29% of the total buildings – while the share of energy class A will slowly improve, rising to 6% in 2030 and 14% in 2050.

The intermediate scenario contemplates moderate efforts to improve energy efficiency, in line with current trends and supported by incentives comparable to those already in force, which will lead to a gradual improvement in the energy classes of buildings, with the reduction of class G buildings to 13% and with class A buildings covering 31% of the total buildings in 2050. However, a significant share of buildings belonging to the least efficient classes would remain.

Considering instead the optimistic scenarioclearer improvements are seen, with a reduction in class G properties to 26% by 2030 and to 7% by 2050, and a significant increase in class A properties which will reach 14% in 2030 and 37% in 2050 on the total properties.

There is currently an energy efficiency process underway and the CRIF study highlights an improvement in all three perspectives developed, with a gradual reduction in the share of properties in the lowest energy classes. However, the extent of this improvement varies significantly between the three scenarios, making the evolution of the sector dependent on the choices, concrete actions and shared commitment of all parties involved.

In particular, in an optimistic scenario, characterized by a strong government commitment, significant fiscal incentives and a positive macroeconomic trend, green finance will see an increasing role. Credit institutions, in this context, will have a crucial role in promoting sustainable financial products. green mortgages could represent 24% to 30% of the market in 2030 and over 50% in 2050. At the same time, financing for green renovationfor the energy efficiency of homes, could increase to represent 30% to 40% in 2030 and approximately 70% in 2050.