Immobiliare.it launches Mia Casa, the service that allows you to monitor the trend of the value of properties

Keeping track of the value of your home is crucial for those who want to manage it as a liquid investment, almost like stocks and bonds. As reported by Pambianconews, Immobiliare.it has introduced the “Mia Casa” service within its portal for allow users to save up to two properties in a dedicated digital wallet. With this tool you can monitor the market value of properties on a monthly basis, with a graph that highlights the changes over time.

By entering details such as address, square footage, number of rooms and other structural characteristics, the system periodically calculates the current value of the property. Users can thus evaluate whether the investment is gaining value or not in the context of the local market. In addition, the service provides information on the number of potential buyers interested in similar homes in the same area, based on active searches on Immobiliare.it. Once the property has been saved on Mia Casa, users can directly publish the sales announcement on the portal or rely on an agency to manage the buying and selling process.

Paolo Sabatinelli, chief product officer of Immobiliare.it, underlines the importance of real estate investment for Italians, considered the most precious asset. “Mia Casa was designed to offer an intuitive and rewarding service, quickly collecting thousands of registered properties. With a simple and rewarding user experience, we were able to create a service that in a very short time collected thousands of home registrations, demonstrating the great interest of our users in this precious data”.