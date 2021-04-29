Real estate Helsinki’s oldest house on the edge of Senate Square is being declared bankrupt – Owner: Customers disappeared, but running a house swallows 200,000 euros a year

Taloussanomat reported this week that there are several ambiguities in the background of Balder’s house finances.

Helsinki Balder’s house, one of the oldest buildings, is being filed for bankruptcy.

The building, completed in 1814, is located on the edge of Senate Square at Aleksanterinkatu 12. The real estate company that manages the house is owned by the sobriety club Balder, founded in the late 19th century.

The house has a café and a ballroom owned by the real estate company. In addition, the house has numerous tenants, including architectural firms and an interior design store.

Balderin financial difficulties told Taloussanomat this week. According to Taloussanomat, a large number of different problems can be found in the financial management of a real estate company, and the real estate company has been investigated by the police, the Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI), the tax authority and the National Board of Patents and Registration.

According to the newspaper, Balder’s representative was charged a year ago with an accounting offense and forgery. According to the newspaper, Avi has stated that the association has neglected to hold regular meetings, and Balder’s financial statements for 2018 and 2019 have not been submitted to the Trade Register.

Mr Balder’s representative did not wish to comment to HS on the financial ambiguities, as the relevant legal proceedings were pending.

Balderia filing for bankruptcy taxpayer. According to a representative of Balder, the tax debt to be paid is currently about 50,000 euros. The taxpayer also filed for bankruptcy last year.

According to the representative, last year the debts were paid, and he believes the same can be done this year.

“We had a similar situation last year, and I imagine we can take care of it this time too.”

According to Balder’s representative, the debts are due to the interest. According to him, 60 percent of the real estate company’s turnover has been lost during the year.

He says the café, owned by the Sobriety Association, has been closed throughout the corona epidemic. The closure, he said, has been driven above all by people’s move to telecommuting.

“The café has mainly operated as a lunch café. People who have been at work nearby have disappeared. ”

The ballroom, which accounts for about a third of turnover, has had three events this year, he said. Last year there were 50 events, while in 2019 there were more than 300. The hall normally hosts various events, such as choir rehearsals and seminars.

Although most of the revenue has been lost, Balder’s representative believes the tax debt will be resolved through rental income and additional financing. According to him, the essential thing is whether the hall can host events in the summer.

“As soon as the corona situation started to look more positive, there were a lot of reservation inquiries.”

Major renovation projects in the old house have also swallowed money, according to a Balder spokesman. He says that the maintenance of the building costs about 200,000 euros a year.

Balder’s latest financial information can be found for 2017. At that time, the real estate company’s turnover was EUR 208,000 and the company made a loss of EUR 121,000.