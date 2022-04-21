Friday, April 22, 2022
Real estate Helsinki’s Kamppi Kylteritalo will become Wolt’s new head office – the house will now be renamed

April 21, 2022
in World Europe
The building, defined as a nationally significant cultural environment, was completed in 1941.

Construction company NCC leases the Kylteritalo, or KY building, located in Kamppi, Helsinki, to Wolt.

The house was owned by Helsinki’s business students and the KY Foundation for decades. In 2020, the house was sold to NCC.

Wolt is scheduled to move from his current office to Corner 21 in the summer of 2023, when renovations to the house are expected to be completed.

Legendary The building of the Helsinki School of Economics Student Union was completed on Pohjois-Rautatiekatu during the war in 1941.

The house is especially known for its student life and restaurants, but it has also included other diverse business, work and housing. The building is defined as a nationally significant cultural environment.

