Real estate Helsinki sells an Empire-style value house next to the Market Square for EUR 15 million – This is the history of a house built by a former land slave

The house was built by merchant Yegor Uschakoff between 1815 and 1816. Since then, it housed, among other things, a banking hall with the finest interior of its time.

Helsinki the city intends to sell the building and land it owns at Pohjoisesplanadi 19 to a fund managed by the private equity firm Capman. The matter has been prepared by the Urban Environment Board to a great extent.

The purchase price is EUR 15.5 million, ie the price per square meter is EUR 4,844. The buyer has made a binding purchase offer for the item.

Handsome the Empire-style property is known as the House of Uschakoff. It is located diagonally to the Havis Amanda statue. On the opposite, Pohjoisesplanadi other side of the chapel is famous for its restaurant.

The house was built by a merchant Yegor Uschakoff from 1815 to 1816, and served as chief designer Pehr Granstedt.

The building is thus much older than the restaurant Kappeli, which opened in 1867, decades later. The nearby Havis Amanda fountain was not unveiled until 1908. In fact, Uschakoff’s house was completed only a few years after Helsinki became the capital of Finland in 1812.

Uschakoffin the house has an interesting history.

The early days of the life of the builder, merchant Uschakoff, did not promise a rosy future. He was originally a land slave of the Seremetjeff family. The family belonged to the highest nobility of Russia.

Yegor Uschakoff and his brother went to Finland with the Russian army in 1808. So they came to Finland right at the beginning of the Russian period, Finland was part of Sweden until 1809. In those years, there was a war between Sweden and Russia, as a result of which Finland was separated from Sweden and annexed to Russia. Finland gained autonomous status.

The brothers supported themselves in Finland as merchants. The business went well and they prospered. The Uschakoffs applied to the emperor for exemption from land slavery, and in 1812 the emperor declared them released for a ransom.

North Plane the house was originally built as a residential and commercial building. There were warehouses and shops on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors.

As the decades passed, the building was remodeled. In 1903–1904, new shop windows were made and Privatbanken’s banking hall, which with its staircases and entrances was one of the most significant public interiors of its time, says the Helsinki City Museum.

Privatbanken i Helsingfors officers in their work in the early 20th century. The Art Nouveau-style banking hall was built in the courtyard of the Uschakoff house in 1904, designed by Lars Sonck.­

Yegor Uschakoff also founded a tile and brick factory in Otaniemi, Espoo. He progressed to become a trade councilor and a member of the Helsinki City Elders’ Council.

Now Uschakoff’s house has business premises in the business department of the city office and business premises at street level. The city is looking for new premises where business services will be concentrated.

“The city thus has no use for the building in service production after 30 May 2022. Therefore, it is also not in the city’s interest to renovate the building, ”the rapporteur explains in his presentation to the Urban Environment Board.

Capman is going to renovate the Uschakoff house and preserve it as an office and commercial building. At the same time, the intention is to renovate the adjacent building at Pohjoisesplanadi 21, which is also owned by Capman. The idea is to connect the buildings functionally into one entity.

Planning for the renovation has already begun.

When the value of real estate exceeds ten million euros, it is up to the city council to decide.

Listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, Capman operates in several countries. It manages funds totaling € 3.8 billion.