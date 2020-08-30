Real estate Helsinki selling Tennis Palace with its plots

Helsinki is ready to sell the Tennis Palace with its plots. It is already known that the Tennis Palace sales are being prepared. On Monday, the city government will discuss a proposal that in addition to the building, the plot will also be put up for sale.

The City of Helsinki owns both the Museum and Commercial Building of Tennispalats and the plot. The largest actors in the building are currently the cinema chain Finnkino and the City of Helsinki Art Museum (Ham).

Helsinki has been preparing for the transfer of the art museum, and Eastern Helsinki has been mediated as one of the alternatives. The topic of eternity, the reuse of the Suvilahti gas clock, has also flickered in discussions.

City government on the agenda, the proposal is entitled “Defining the rental principles for the site of the Tennis Palace and adding the right to purchase to the land lease agreement”. This means that the Tennispalats property is not only available for rent but also for purchase.

The City of Helsinki owns the entire share capital of Helsingin Tennispalats, a mutual real estate limited company that manages the property. The entire share capital is therefore going to be sold.

The land lease agreement between the City of Helsinki and the real estate company is currently valid until the end of 2055. It is now proposed to the city government that the lease term be extended to 60 years so that it expires at the end of 2080.

The increase in the long-term lease and the right to purchase is believed to facilitate the sale of the property.

If the plot is leased, the tenant has a pre-emptive right for three years from the signing of the lease. The price of the plot is set at EUR 17 million.

Helsinki charges an 80 per cent reduced annual rent as land rent for the Tennispalats property as long as the building is mainly for cinema and cultural use. The current annual rent of EUR 560,000 is proposed to be increased to EUR 690,000 (865,000).

The process of selling the shares of Tennispalats has already begun. The sale implements the City of Helsinki’s real estate policy and business premises strategy, according to which the city will give up premises that it does not need in its own service production.

Leasing and sales are finally decided by the city council.