Real estate Helsinki leased its cultural hall to a well-known criminal organization – The CEO says about the series of events: “Of course, that was not a pleasant situation”

According to the CEO, the lease already entered into could not be legally terminated. The organizer of the birthday party came to the city as a surprise.

Vest gang Bandidos organized an event at the Suvilahti Kattilahalli over the weekend.

According to STT, Bandidos celebrated its 25th anniversary in Kattilahalli and had rented the space for its use throughout the weekend. The Central Criminal Police (CPC) considers Bandidos to be an organized criminal group.

The boiler room is rented by Kaapelitehdas Kiinteistö oy Kaapelitalo, which is owned by the City of Helsinki.

Real estate company managing director Kai Huotari says the purpose of the party was already known to the company in June. After finding out the organizer of the party, the company, according to Huotar, tried to investigate whether the lease could be terminated. However, no legal basis was found for the dissolution.

The ambiguity arose because the space was not leased in the name of Bandidos, but the reservation was made by another company.

“The fact that there was such an end user here came as a complete surprise to us. We would not have rented it to Bandidos. ”

According to Huotari, the company makes a “basic check” of its tenants.

“Let’s see if the credit information is in order and the company exists. We did so in this case as well, and there were no problems, ”Huotari says.

According to Huotari, the real estate company has changed its rental terms since the incident so that the final organizer of the event must be known.

Boiler room a large yellow cloth hung on the façade on Friday, bearing the vest gang emblem.

“Of course, that was not a pleasant situation. But after the space was rented, it was terribly difficult to do anything about it, ”Huotari says.

Police were aware of the gang’s weekend party.

“According to police, it was not expected that the event itself would be anything illegal. If there had been such information, it would certainly have been a reason to terminate the tenancy. ”

Director General of the Helsinki Police, Commissioner Esa Pennanen told STT on Sunday, he is not aware of any problem with the party.