Blackstone, the American giant is trembling, declaring default for a total of 531 million euros

The American fund Blackstone he has declared default on a bond with a total value of 531 million euros, guaranteed by a portfolio of Finnish offices and shops held by the company Sponda Oy.

As reported by Corriere della Sera, the increase in interest rates which mainly affects real estate values, both in the United States and in Europe, puts pressure on the sector, especially for commercial buildings. So much so that that of Blackstone, whose business is heavily exposed to real estate, could be the first in a series of defaults. The Finnish company Sponda Oy was acquired by the American fund for around 1.8 billion euros in 2018. Long before the pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine, the energy crisis and inflation caused setbacks in the entire production chain, which in turn created volatility in the commercial real estate market. L’increase of the taxi it then blocked the various processes of selling the assets in the portfolio, so when Blackstone asked the holders of the securitized bonds for an extension to sell the assets and repay the debt, the answer was no.

Real estate funds in crisis, Blackstone freezes repayments for about 71 billion dollars

Already a few days ago the American company announced its intention to freeze the refunds from its own maxi fund Reit (Real Estate Income Trust), launched just a few years ago and which is currently worth around 71 billion dollars. In a letter to investors, he informed them that they would not be able to cash out the placements, despite constant claims for compensation. Blackstone confirmed it satisfied requests of around $1.41 billion in February, just over 35% of the 3.94 billion requests requested by investors last month alone. “This debt relates to a small portion of Sponda’s portfolio,” a Blackstone representative said. note holders.

We have full confidence in Sponda’s portfolio and management team. The priority remains to provide high quality office and retail assets.” The default of one of the world’s investment giants says a lot about the problems the real estate market is facing. First, after more than ten years of interest rates around zero, i hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) have had an impact on small and large investors, including Blackstone, discouraging purchases. A gap has developed between supply and demand, which in turn creates pressure on landlords who often have to repay loans for their previous purchase.”

