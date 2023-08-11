It is certainly not easy for NSI CEO Bernd Stahli, according to the semi-annual report of the listed office investor. It reads like the diary of a director who has run into acute problems with his company.

In recent years, NSI has developed a new strategy that focuses on its own development of real estate instead of just purchasing and letting. This way it can build better buildings and charge higher rents, is the idea. The company weathered the corona crisis, in which demand for office space was virtually zero, and presented the new price at its investor day in April 2022.

But, writes Stahli, “much has changed since then.” The inflation peak and the war in Ukraine pushed construction costs up considerably. Three projects in Amsterdam have been delayed due to permit issues. Companies are also looking for less office space, because working from home has become more popular. To top it off, interest rates rose from virtually zero to 3.5 percent. Due to the deteriorated circumstances, NSI had to write down its office portfolio by more than 9 percent.

Stahli now wonders aloud whether NSI should continue with the new strategy. Changing it, selling part of the portfolio, a merger, perhaps an exit from the stock exchange – “all options are on the table,” he writes in the semi-annual report.

Need is high

Analyst David Tomic of investor association VEB rarely sees such candid board chairmen. “They share a lot at NSI. And the fact that they are reviewing everything again also indicates that the need is high.”

The situation at NSI is not an isolated one. Other real estate funds listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange are also suffering from the grim market conditions. For example, Vastned Retail, which mainly owns properties in the ‘upper segment’ shopping streets, is forced to sell part of its portfolio in order to reduce debts. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which owns larger shopping centers, had to return two heavily loss-making shopping centers in the US to the bank that financed the purchase. The main culprit here: interest.

For investors, listed real estate is an easy way to benefit from property appreciation, without being tied to properties themselves. Instead of buying a floor in an office building, you buy a share in a listed real estate fund. If you want to get rid of it, you don’t have to call a broker. With a click of the mouse you can relinquish your share.

Why does a real estate fund actually want a stock exchange listing? Stock market analyst Steven Boumans, of ABN Amro-Oddo BHF: “This has to do with the boosting effect that the stock market can have on the value of a real estate company – as long as it goes well.” The share price is, as it were, a preview, says Boumans. It indicates how investors think the value of a real estate portfolio will develop. “In times when real estate increases in value, it can happen that the market value of such a fund is already much higher than the amount for which the real estate is in the books.” This in turn can help attract new capital.

Sharp drop in value

This became apparent at the CTP real estate fund, founded by project developer Remon Vos, which went public during the corona crisis. CTP works in distribution halls and experienced a stormy price development during the lockdowns: within six months of its introduction, the share was almost 50 percent higher than the 14 euros for which it was first traded.

The reverse also happens. If investors have gloomy prospects, the market value may fall below the book value of the property.

The biggest blow to real estate funds in the past year was the sharp rise in interest rates. Investors then opt for less risky investments, or a regular savings account. When interest rates were at zero, real estate was a pleasant alternative to bonds and savings that barely yielded. Real estate did.

What investors in real estate look at is the so-called yield, the annual rental income divided by the market value of a property. Analyst Boumans calculates it. “For a property worth one million euros with a rental income of 40,000 euros, the yield would be 4 percent. That was fine a year or two ago, because you got almost nothing for a government bond.”

That’s different now. A government bond with a term of ten years now yields about 3 percent. Because investing in real estate is riskier than in bonds – a building can burn down, the tenant goes bankrupt – the yield has to be raised to keep real estate interesting for investors. The desired way to boost that yield is to raise the rent. If that is not possible, the property must be written off. After all, the yield is a ratio: if no rent is added, the book value must be reduced. Those who then have expensively purchased properties and rents that are already high, enter the danger zone. Boumans: “Suppose that the yield of the real estate has to go from 4 to 6 percent and the rent cannot rise any further. Then the value of a property drops by 33 percent.” The alternative, vacancy, is of course completely unattractive.

Read more about real estate funds: The shopping center of the future must offer more than just shopping



How things can go wrong, they noticed at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. Two shopping centers in California fell below their mortgage debt, putting them under water in real estate terms. Unibail will divest the centers in San Francisco and Santa Clarita this year, CEO Jean-Marie Tritant announced in his explanation of the half-year figures.

According to analyst Boumans, another real risk is associated with the extreme fall in the value of real estate – especially for funds with high debts. “If the banks see that the collateral for their mortgage loans is depreciating, alarm bells will go off. Depending on the creditworthiness of such a fund, the bank may suddenly hang up and say: this is too risky for us, just add more money.”

FBI status

The second blow comes from the Tax and Customs Administration. Listed real estate funds are currently still so-called fiscal investment institutions (FBIs), as a result of which they effectively do not pay corporation tax. The scheme has existed since the late 1960s and ensures that private real estate investors and shareholders in listed real estate are taxed in the same way. However, foreign investors also managed to find this tax-efficient arrangement en masse, as a result of which the treasury missed out on many millions in income every year.

To do something about this, the outgoing cabinet announced this spring that from January 1, 2025, feds will no longer be allowed to invest directly in Dutch real estate. The listed real estate funds are the victim of the bill: they can no longer use the zero percent rate and will receive a tax assessment for their properties in the Netherlands – a direct bite out of the profit and dividend for shareholders. Due to the fall of the cabinet, the effective date is not entirely fixed, but everyone at the real estate funds takes into account that an era will come in which they can no longer operate as FBI.

It differs per company how badly the pain is felt, and what exactly has the most impact: the expiration of the FBI status or the interest rate hike. Real estate fund Eurocommercial, which is exclusively active in foreign shopping centres, is suffering to a limited extent from the loss of the Dutch FBI status. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, a large fund with a lot of real estate in France and the US, is also slightly affected. However, NSI, which invests exclusively in Dutch office real estate, is fully affected by it. Topman Stahli expects that as a result of the intervention, up to 10 percent of the profit will go to the Dutch treasury instead of to the shareholders.

Discounts

Due to all the setbacks, investors start calculating. What are real estate portfolios actually still worth, and do the funds not present the situation too rosy? How that works out can be seen in their share prices. These give all real estate funds a stock market value that is much lower than the value they themselves assign to their portfolio.

The gap between the two valuations differs per property type and company. The price of CTP, shortly after the IPO was still double the introductory price, has since fallen below that. The stock market value is therefore also 11 percent lower than what CTP considers its distribution halls to be worth. At Wereldhave, the valuation on the stock exchange is slightly more than a quarter lower than the book value, and at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield that difference is no less than two thirds. According to the book value at Vastned Retail, the share price should be twice as high as the 19 euros that the investor now considers the share to be worth. NSI also estimates the net value of its properties at 38 euros per share, while the price dangles around 19 euros.

“What this actually says,” says VEB analyst Tomic, “is that the market expects the value of this property to fall further. In fact, investors think the value that the funds assign to their real estate is too high. We therefore ask the question aloud: if the difference between book value and stock price is so great, shouldn’t you just stop and sell things?”