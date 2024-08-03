According to the analysis of the Gruppo Tecnocasa Research Office, the percentage of under 36s who bought a house through our agencies was 28.8%, down from 31.2% a year ago. However, it is a significant percentage of buyers who have encountered more difficult access to credit. In fact, it is often families who provide financial help or look for a house by moving to the hinterland of large cities or to provincial capitals or more accessible municipalities.



The Gruppo Tecnocasa Research Office has analyzed, limited to the ten large metropolises, which neighborhoods have attracted the attention of young buyers. The prevalence of neighborhoods with low prices and which therefore allow purchases by those who want to live in the city emerges quite clearly.

An example are the neighborhoods of Carrassi – Chiesa Russa, Palese and Santo Spirito in Bari, Brancaccio in Palermo, Cornigliano, Bolzaneto and Sampierdarena in Genoa, Santa Lucia in Verona. Then there are university areas where kids buy with the help of their parents. In Rome you can find them in the neighborhood Tiburtina and in the Montesacro area – Conca d’Oro – Talenti where many purchases by young people are concentrated in light of the excellent connections with the universities “La Sapienza” and “Luiss”. Also in Florence there are Novoli – Baracca, a neighborhood where several university faculties are concentrated, and Brozzi which offers properties at reasonable prices appreciated by young families looking for their first home. Also in Bologna, a neighborhood with university faculties is the one that gathers the most consensus among the under 36s: San Donato – San Donnino which among other things in the coming years will be the subject of an important redevelopment project.

In Milan, under 36s are interested in the Niguarda areas where, despite the increase in prices, they are still accessible and lower than the city average, well above €4,000 per square meter. In Niguarda in addition, the Hospital attracts young specialists and doctors and the proximity to the Bicocca University. The cheaper areas of Baggio and Bruzzano. In Turin, the neighborhoods of Borgo Vittoria and Madonna di Campagna are popular thanks to their affordable prices. Also popular are Santa Rita, which is slightly more expensive and has the advantage of being well connected to the Polytechnic, and Mirafiori Nord – Piazza Omero, which, in addition to affordable prices, offers green areas, appreciated by young people. In Naples, these are the neighborhoods of Secondigliano and Ponticelli to gather greater support among the younger ones. The first has very low prices, the second combines low prices with proximity to the San Giovanni a Teduccio neighborhood which is home to the university campus of the “Federico II” university.