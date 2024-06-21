Real estate, first home bonus under 36: here’s how it works

First home bonus for those under 36: New instructions are arriving for the relief aimed at encouraging the purchase of a home by younger people and with ISEE not exceeding 40 thousand euros, in light of the latest extension to 31 December 2024 for those who have registered the preliminary by 31 December 2023.

The requirements to access the bonus

With a circular, n. 14/E, the Agency recalls the requirements to benefit from the favorable measure and provides information to the offices regarding the new deadline set by the Milleproroghe decree (Legislative Decree no. 215/2023).

The practice document also provides instructions on the tax credit recognized to those who stipulated before the extension and “opens”, again for contracts stipulated in 2024 by February 29, to the ISEE obtained subsequently, provided it refers to the same family. Green light, therefore, for the “first home under 36” bonus until 31 December 2024 provided that the preliminary contract was registered in 2023. As for the definitive deeds stipulated between 1 January 2024 and the entry into force of the law conversion of the Milleproroghe (29 February 2024), the circular reminds that a tax credit is recognised, usable in 2025, for an amount equal to the taxes paid in excess: to benefit from it, it will be possible to make a declaration to the notary, with a supplementary deed , in which the taxpayer expresses the desire to take advantage of the benefit and declares that he/she meets the requirements. This supplementary deed can also be stipulated after 31 December 2024, but obviously within the deadline for using the tax credit.

To access the bonus it is also necessary to have, at the time of the deed, an ISEE value of no more than 40 thousand euros per year. In this regard, the circular specifies that, for deeds stipulated before the entry into force of the extension, it is possible to demonstrate compliance with the requirements if, even at a later date, one is in possession of an ISEE valid in 2024 which is reference to same family unit in existence on the date of signature of the deed. Finally, the circular provides instructions for benefiting from the tax credit in the event of a repurchase, addressing the topic with some examples depending on whether the purchase deed is subject to registration tax or VAT.

The relief provides various advantages, which also extend to the purchase of the appliances of the main residence. First, it is expected exemption from the payment of registration taxes, mortgage and land registry and, in the case of a purchase subject to VAT, a tax credit equal to the tax paid for the purchase is recognized. Concessions also for financing linked to the purchase, construction and renovation of the property: the substitute tax for registration, stamp duty, mortgage and land registry duties and taxes on government concessions is not due