Caixa registered R$112.6 billion in real estate credit contracts in the first half of 2024, which represents an increase of 31.8% compared to the same period last year.

The federal bank is the leader in the segment, responsible for 67.86% of the market and the main financial agent of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program, with a 99.46% share.

The rates for financing a property through Minha Casa Minha Vida vary from 4% per year to 8.16% per year, depending on the family’s income and region of residence. For lines with resources from the Brazilian Savings and Loan System (SBPE), the rate starts at 8.99% + TR.

“There was no change in interest rates in 2024 for financing with SBPE resources or for FGTS resources intended for the implementation of the new conditions of the Minha Casa Minha Vida Program,” Caixa reported in a note.

It is important to remember that the calculation of the installment value is determined by income, age, term, interest rate, and, if part of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida Program, the location of the property and the number of people who will reside in the property that is the object of the financing.

See below the rates charged on the main lines offered by Caixa:

Financing with SBPE resources