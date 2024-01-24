Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/24/2024 – 13:53

Real estate credit ended 2023 with R$251 billion in concessions in the country, according to the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip). The number is 4% higher than that of 2022, and makes 2023 the second best year in the historical series, behind only 2021.

The president of Abecip, Sandro Gamba, stated, during a press conference, that the result was driven by financing with resources from the Service Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS), which grew 59%, to R$ 98 billion, the best level of history. Financing with savings resources fell 15%, to R$153 billion, in a scenario of less availability of resources in savings accounts and higher interest rates.

“Even with the drop, the SBPE savings credit had the third best year in the series in 2023,” said Gamba.

Last year, 994 thousand housing units were financed in Brazil, 500 thousand of which were financed through savings and the rest via FGTS.

The FGTS numbers include Minha Casa Minha Vida projects, in addition to the pro-quota line, carried out almost exclusively by Caixa Econômica Federal.

In financing the acquisition by the final borrower with savings resources, there was a drop of 16%, to R$113.1 billion. Financing via savings for the construction of properties fell by 11%, to R$39.9 billion.

Gamba also stated that the portfolio's default indicators remain positive: delays accounted for 1.4% of the total credit balance in December 2023, 0.1 percentage point below the end of 2022. “The sector's real estate credit portfolio It’s quite positive, quite balanced.”