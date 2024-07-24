Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 07/24/2024 – 15:27

The volume of real estate financing in the first half of 2024 was R$ 149.4 billion, which represents a growth of 30% compared to the same period in 2023. The data was released this Wednesday, 24, by the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip).

The expectation is that 2024 will be significantly better than 2023, when R$115.1 billion was financed in the first six months. The reason for the optimism is data from the historical series, which demonstrate a better scenario in the second half of the year compared to the first months of each year.

Another piece of data presented was the growth in launches compared to last year. In 2023, there was a 12% drop in construction data compared to the previous year. In the first half of 2024, there was a 22% growth compared to the first months of 2023.

“The positive highlight is that sales continued to grow even with the introduction of new products, and stock continues to be consumed,” said Gamba. The growth in the volume of acquisitions was 3%.

Ranking of credit operators

The figures presented by Abecip also include a ranking of companies with the largest volume of real estate credit for acquisition and construction. Check it out:

Position Agent R$ Million Units 1 Box 39,807.7 146,934 two Bradesco 16,155.3 38.014 3 Itau Unibanco 13,775.4 30,942 4 Santander 5,177.9 13,588 5 Bank of Brazil 3,749.7 10.340 6 BRB 2,387.5 4.285 7 Barisul 651 2.102 8 Banpara 175.6 526 9 Harvest 116 500 10 Ailos 106 338 11 Poupex 25.3 171

Institutions not mentioned did not carry out operations during the year and/or are not yet part of the Abecip data sample.

Relevance of savings

The amounts financed with savings reached R$82.1 billion, a growth of 7% compared to the first half of 2023. Financing by FGTS reached R$67.2 billion, with a growth of 75%, driven by the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program.

When it comes to market structure, the share of savings in financing has shrunk with the growth of other structures, especially Real Estate Credit Letters (LCI) and Guaranteed Real Estate Letters (LIGs). The change can be seen in the graph below, in which SBPE represents the Brazilian Savings and Loan System:

“Savings continue to be very important, but they do not account for 100% of this funding,” said Sandro Gamba, president of the Brazilian Association of Mortgage and Savings Credit Entities (Abecip). “Today, you have a distribution of this share.”

According to Gamba, the trend is for the importance of savings to remain relatively stable, without new falls or significant growth.

“In the last two years, savings accounts have had much more withdrawals than inflows,” said Gamba. However, the situation reversed in the quarter between May and June 2024, with net inflows of R$11 billion. At the end of June, savings accounts had a balance of R$763 billion.

Reduction of LCI issuance

In February, the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) published Resolution No. 5,119, which modifies the eligible collateral and maturity dates of the Agribusiness Credit Letter (LCA), the Real Estate Credit Letter (LCI) and the Guaranteed Real Estate Letter (LIG).

The impact was a reduction in LCI issuances. While in the previous three months they reached R$30.8 billion, R$33.7 billion and R$30.7 billion respectively, this number fell to R$11.6 billion in February, and has remained at an average of R$12 billion since then.

“Abecip’s request is to resume the previous 90-day term of the LCI,” says Gamba, commenting that the impacts may be felt soon. “It is one of the instruments that has been tested, proven and is very important for the market.”