MUNICH (dpa-AFX) – Due to the increasing number of corona cases, Messe München canceled the real estate congress Expo Real at short notice. Numerous participants had previously canceled, as the exhibition company announced on Monday evening. The Expo Real is one of the most important real estate fairs in Europe, with almost 47,000 participants and visitors last year. This year the fair should have taken place as a two-day congress on Wednesday and Thursday in a much smaller format anyway.

But the increasing corona numbers in the Bavarian capital have obviously deterred many visitors. In Munich, the threshold value of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants classified as critical by the health authorities has been exceeded in the past seven days.