Real estate development Seinäjoki millionaire took responsibility for developing Vallila machine shop – “Everything is moving fast”

According to Raimo Sarajärvi, the development of Vallila and Kallio as a preferred residential area for young adults made the investment interesting. Ownership arrangements were made at the turn of the year. Former U.S. Ambassador Bruce Oreck is still involved in the project.

Vallilan the machine shop development company The Train Factory has moved in part from the former U.S. ambassador From Bruce Oreck a real estate developer from Seinäjoki Raimo Sarajärven as a cooperation project of the grouping represented by

Sarajärvi is silent about the details of the project and the ownership arrangements. To that extent, he agrees to say that the project has a deadline and that the Brucen Oreck group is still driving the project “mainly”.

“I got involved in an interesting project,” says Sarajärvi. He says he cannot comment on changes in ownership other than by saying that the ownership and its terms have been agreed.

The Oreck group is still involved in the project with its capital, Sarajärvi says.

“You can’t find anything in the records other than that I am [The Train Factoryn] Chairman of the Board. I can’t say anything else. ”

“Ownership has been strengthened and everything is progressing fast.”

Sarajärvi says that he became thoroughly acquainted with the Vallila machine shop development project for a year and a half before the consortium he led took over the project at the turn of the year.

“Certain ownership and administrative structures had to be changed before it could become eligible for funding.”

The railway company VR, which previously used the workshop area, sold the whole of the paint shop, assembly hall and electric train hall to Oreck for EUR 11 million in 2018. Oreck’s Train Factory has developed a new concentration of urban culture in the workshop buildings.

Among other things, a hotel and offices are planned for the area.

Oreck, who led the development of the workshop, tells HS that the Sarajärvi group has joined the project due to the complexity of the project, both in terms of financing arrangements and many other activities.

“We needed wider Finnish participation,” says Oreck.

According to him, at this stage it is inherently difficult to determine how much of the operations or holdings in the stores will be transferred.

“We are still involved in this business and its various areas,” says Oreck, who has been reached from the United States.

Sarajärvi predicted ten years ago The rise in housing prices in Kallio and Vallila. Belief in the region’s growth potential remains strong.

According to Sarajärvi, this is a development that will be accelerated by the change in the structure of trade towards e-commerce, fueled by the corona pandemic.

In the transformation, downtown areas are increasingly becoming filled with cafes, restaurants and wellness services.

Sarajärvi talks about covered year-round “outdoor living rooms”, the office space built in the vicinity of which is still interesting when there are sufficient services around it.

“There may be them too, but a dozen products will no longer work on stone legs.”

Vallilaan Sarajärvi says that he believes in attractiveness because it is a head office area and because the City of Helsinki is investing in the area.

According to Sarajärvi, the development of Vallila and Kallio is “inevitable” as the popularity of the green lifestyle grows.

“It’s a residential area for young adults. They feel they are in an environment where they feel comfortable. Close to everything, can be reached by kickboard or on foot or by bike. That is quite clear. ”

Extraordinary factors such as the war in Ukraine and the rise in inflation do not take Sarajärvi for a moment.

“In property ownership, you have to look beyond short cycles.”

In Sarajärvi has experience in owning protected warehouses in Helsinki. For six years, his companies owned and developed Katajanokka warehouses as a restaurant concentration.

They were sold four years ago.

“It had a very clear vision of the future,” Sarajärvi recalls the ownership he described as successful.

Just now The companies managed by Sarajärvi are developing Uunisaari in Helsinki, an apartment building to be converted from office use to apartments on the corner of Yrjönkatu and Ratakatu, and one apartment building in Lauttasaari.

From Rovaniemi Raimo Sarajärvi, who comes from Seinäjoki, is known as the owner of Pallokerho SJK, his current hometown.

“It’s a motivator,” Sarajärvi acknowledges.

Sarajärven The core of the real estate business is Fincap Oy, but there are also numerous own real estate investment companies and various company forms, housing funds and care real estate funds in cooperation with other players.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years. In two years, 850 apartments were built in Fincap, ”Sarajärvi replies when asked about the scale of operations.