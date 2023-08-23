Tenants of residential units in the country said that some companies specializing in real estate management circumvent the law by placing provisions that violate the laws regulating rents in the field of special conditions, in order to achieve their interests, while specialists attributed these practices to the exploitation of some companies and landlords of the tenants’ ignorance of the law, and the imposition of these conditions.

Specialists stressed the need for each tenant to read the special conditions box well before signing the contract, and to ensure its legality, and it includes what was agreed upon between the two parties in accordance with the laws and regulations regulating rental contracts in each emirate.

They emphasized that the terms of the contracts, if they violate the laws regulating leasing operations in each emirate, are considered null and void.

The tenants, Mahmoud Abdel Rahman, Muhammad Fahmy, Ehab Hassan and Muhammad Allam, said that they were surprised by illegal practices by real estate companies, which included circumvention of the law, including placing a special box specifying that the agreed rental value is for one year only, while the laws regulating rents in The Emirate of Sharjah, for example, obliges the landlord not to impose any increase before three years have passed, which requires reviewing these items legally by the municipality and checking their legality before registration.

And they continued: «Among the practices that include fraud is also the imposition of a high rental value that is written only in the contract, while a lower value is collected, in order for the lessor to guarantee his right to raise the rent value for the coming years, which is considered a circumvention of the law and the tenant, as the tenant is forced to pay registration fees on The higher amount, and he loses his right to legal protection from raising the rent.

Real estate expert, Raad Ramadan Rahim, said, “The contract is basically the law of the contracting parties, except that no lessor can impose conditions that violate the law on the tenant, and each tenant can review the agency that regulates rents in his emirates to ensure the extent of the legality of the special clauses, as well as to decide on them in the event that they arise.” any dispute between the parties.

He pointed out that “some tenants’ ignorance of the law is behind their acceptance of the violating terms and surrender to them,” stressing the need to read all the clauses before signing the contract and review them legally before approving them, especially since some of these clauses may be canceled by law, and others may be binding on the tenant.

Real estate expert Bassem Abdelaziz confirmed that the resort of some companies to put illegal clauses in rental contracts is a kind of exploitation of the tenant’s ignorance of the law, to submit to all conditions without discussion or argument, stressing the need for every tenant to know what he has and what he is legally obligated to, to limit his exploitation.

And he continued, “All items that are set in violation of the law are difficult to oblige the tenant with, especially those related to the rental value, as the law immediately cancels these conditions in the event of litigation or resorting to the competent authorities at the Rental Dispute Settlement Committees.”

Lawyer and legal advisor Muhammad al-Najjar commented that there are illegal matters that the landlord may request from the tenant during the validity of the lease contract, and the tenant must refuse them, such as a sudden and unjustified rent increase without the tenant’s consent, bearing part or all of the costs related to building maintenance, and deducting insurance or part of it. him without justification.

Al-Najjar stressed that the principle in lease contracts is what is agreed upon by the contracting parties and the terms stipulated in the contract, because the contract is the law of the contracting parties, provided that this contract does not violate the provisions of the law related to rents in each emirate, pointing out that for the purposes of renewing the lease contract, the landlord and the tenant may before the expiry of the term The lease contract is to amend any of the terms of the contract or reconsider the rental allowance, whether by increase or decrease.

He mentioned that the most important problems that lead to the landlord’s right to request the eviction of the tenant through a notification from the notary or registered mail, are: the tenant’s failure to pay the rent or any part of it within 30 days from the date of notifying the landlord of payment, unless the two parties agree to a dispute. That, or if the tenant sub-leases the property or any part of it without obtaining the lessor’s written consent for that, and in this case the eviction applies to the tenant and the sub-tenant while preserving the latter’s right to return to the tenant for compensation, and if the tenant uses the property or allows others to use it For an illegal purpose or contrary to public order or morals.

He added that among the reasons for requesting the eviction of the property is also if the tenant makes a change in the property that affects its safety in a way that makes it impossible to return it to its original condition, or if he causes damage to the property as a result of his willful act or gross negligence in taking precautions and caution or allowing others to cause that damage, or if The tenant used the property for a purpose other than the purpose for which it was leased or used it in a manner that violates the applicable planning, building and land use regulations.

Al-Najjar pointed out that if one of the parties to the lease contract wishes to amend any of its terms with the intention of renewal, he must notify the other party of that before a period of no less than 90 days from the end of the contract, unless the two parties agree otherwise.

• Companies that take advantage of the tenants’ ignorance of the law and impose conditions in their favour.