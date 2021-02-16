Real estate companies closed their worst figures since 2011 last year. Home sales fell by 17.7%, according to the INE, and the coordinator of the Federation of Real Estate Associations (FAI), José María Alfaro, warns that these losses They will have an impact on real estate companies: “If the market falls by 18%, a similar or even higher percentage of both workers and companies will probably leave the sector.”

The economic crisis derived from covid-19 has been the last straw for a sector in decline. In 2019, home purchases already fell by 2.5% and it was already expected that this trend would repeat itself in 2020. “Even if there had been no pandemic, it would surely have been a year of slight decrease in sales compared to 2019, of less than 5 % ”, Says the employer’s analyst.

According to Alfaro, real estate agents, the most visible face of the sector, will be the first to fall: “The first impact is experienced by the salesperson.” In addition, the FAI coordinator explains, those vendors who maintain their position suffer a drop in their income because the incentive system with which they are rewarded, and which is a pillar of their income, has collapsed due to the decrease in operations .

Alberto Avilés, from La Casa Agency, recommends precisely the opposite, avoiding layoffs: “When the crisis hits, many real estate companies tend to reduce staff and expenses, but for us it has been vital to keep staff”. From the Catalan real estate they assure that their strategy in times of uncertainty has been to invest in improving their analysis of the market and in training staff to advise the client. “We are facing a complex market, a crisis market, and it is not simply a matter of showing a house, what the client needs are professionals to advise them. It is time for real estate agencies that have become professional ”.

José María Alfaro also ranks small real estate companies as the businesses most affected by the sales crisis. Laura Iglesias is a consultant at Lilces, a real estate agency in Santiago de Compostela with only three employees and has seen many changes in supply and demand since the company opened its doors, but nothing like what she has experienced since the pandemic began . “There is a lot of instability and a feeling that everything is on hold,” he says. The Compostela advisor describes the year as a roller coaster, at times it seemed that her pulse would recover, but now she is not so clear about it.

Upon opening after the first state of alarm, customers wanted to live in a more open space and the search for farms and houses in the surroundings of the Galician capital grew, but the change was temporary, he explains. “Finally all prices and demand have dropped, both for rent and for sale, in all cases,” he adds. Iglesias has the feeling that the flats evicted by workers and students – one of the most important groups for the real estate demand in Santiago – take a long time to reoccupy.

No tourists

In the real estate market of the Spanish capitals the lack of tourists has also taken a toll. In Madrid, certain owners of apartments for vacation rental have had to put their house up for sale due to the drop in visitors, which has collapsed the market and pushed prices down. “The conventional rental stock market has joined the tourist stock market, which has triggered the supply at a time of low demand,” explains Alberto Avilés, from La Casa Agency.

The same has happened in the Balearic Islands, where the collapse of tourism has caused a 27% crack in the region’s GDP, the largest national drop, to which must be added the fall in interest from the British due to Brexit. “We have lived through the perfect storm,” laments Antoni Gayá, president of the Balearic Association of Real Estate Services (Absi). Consequently, the purchase of homes in the archipelago fell by 23% in 2020, the Community with the greatest fall in Spain.

However, the real estate group chaired by Gayá managed to lower its billing drop to around 15% last year, below the average for the islands. The key is that Absi is made up of forty real estate companies that share the portfolio of properties and clients, so the same house is advertised in dozens of real estate companies simultaneously. “We believe that this is the time for great alliances and teamwork,” says Gayá as a strategy to survive the crisis.

One of the real estate companies that make up the Mallorcan group is directed by Fernando Valentín, who managed to overcome the crisis by selling flats in Mallorca, the epicenter of the hurricane. His business, Living Inmobiliaria, closed the year slightly improving the 2019 figures, thanks to the fact that its buyers are residents of the island and peninsular, so it does not depend on tourism. For 2021, he estimates that the situation will even improve: “We expect a better sales rate than last year, with a price drop between 1% and 10% that will also be seen in the rent.”