The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office filed another accusation against Nicias “N”, a former employee of the Benito Juárez mayor’s officefor the crime of illegal use of powers and faculties.

The spokesperson for the capital institution, Ulises Laraannounced that on Thursday afternoon the Public Ministry presented, for the second time before a control judge, the former official, now accused of said crime.

The new accusation stems from the fact that the former general director of Works and Urban Development of the aforementioned demarcation, allegedly authorized five more floors in a building located on Pirineos street, Portales Sur neighborhoodwhere the land use zoning only allows three.

In a message to the media, Lara explained that his defense requested the duplication of the constitutional term, which was granted, for which the accused will remain in justified preventive detention, in its modality of domiciliary arraigowhile the hearing resumes.

“According to our investigations, the defendant possibly allowed the construction, on Pirineos street, Portales Sur neighborhood, of a building with eight levels, which violated the authorized land use zoning,” he stated.

The spokesman for the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office stressed that the institution has documented violations of construction regulations for dozens of propertiesas a result of a collusion between authorities of the Benito Juárez mayor’s office and real estate companies, to obtain profits by building more levels and departments than allowed.

“A clear example is the one we are reporting today, in which a technical opinion carried out by the Environmental and Land Management Attorney’s Office documented the excess of five levels, over the three allowed, in accordance with the Delegational Development Program Urbano for Benito Juárez”, he pointed out.

It should be remembered that on May 30, the local Prosecutor’s Office announced that Nicias René was sentenced to three years in prison for his responsibility in the crime of illicit enrichmentin an abbreviated procedure.

Lara insisted on affirming that the investigations carried out on the Real estate corruption network in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office They led to documenting violations of the local Construction Regulations, as a result of a possible collusion between demarcation authorities and real estate companies, in order to obtain profits by building more floors and apartments than those approved.