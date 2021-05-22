It is often said that being right can sometimes be frustrating. More than anything when the results of the decisions that mark the lives and the economy of millions of citizens generate more problems than solutions and deepen the crises they seek to put an end to.

It is known, for example, that from the first moments of the genesis of the current Rental Law, the authorities and those enrolled at CUCIBA strongly opposed some central aspects of said regulation because, according to their thorough knowledge of the market and its constant professional training, they considered that the real effects of its application would severely harm both tenants and owners. Reality showed that what was predicted was transformed into certainty: the uncertainty generated by the update through an index that changes according to inflation and the income of employees, added to an increase in the minimum terms of contracts, generated that rents increase more than 60% (well above inflation) and the supply of properties for residential rental will be reduced by 40%.

CUCICBA authorities and registrants propose solutions to boost the sector.

But far from remaining in the complaint, from the moment of its implementation, the CUCICBA authorities informed authorities and legislators about the harmful effects that began that could be observed immediately. This is how, following their vocation of service to the community, they set to work to provide professional and legal assistance to members of Parliament to create a new project that modifies the current Law and that, with the support of 29 Real Estate Associations from all over the country. country grouped in COFECI, was already presented in the Lower House at the end of April.

In the same way, the authorities of the Real Estate Professional College have met with members of the City Government and the National Government with the intention of bringing together proposals with two clear objectives: to help reduce the effects of the housing crisis (to which Added to this is the COVID 19 pandemic, which is getting worse every day and, on the other hand, promoting the development of the real estate industry, which is one of the most powerful engines of the national economy and a source of generation of genuine jobs.

In recent days, a meeting was requested (on two occasions) with the Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat of the Nation to bring him proposals that help market development and provide citizens with the possibility of access to decent and accessible housing . The plan that is being sent to the Government ranges from the reinstallation of the CEDINES to the tax relief to motorize the construction of real estate for rental purposes.

“We believe that with some instruments already used, in a few months the rent and sale can be promoted. One of the instruments already proven is the CEDIN, to launder investment that is destined to the construction of real estate. Another is a construction plan of tax-free homes nationwide with mandatory rental destinations. As Uruguay did with very good results, “says Marta Liotto, Vice President of CUCICBA.

“They are ideas that must be worked on and agreed with the other actors involved: developers, investors, owners, tenants, and professionals (architects, economics, notaries). For this we propose that the State convene a working table agreeing on policies to be executed in the medium term. Our spirit is to contribute ideas and help all citizens to get out of the situation in which we find ourselves ”, contributes the Vice President of the institution.

“We Real Estate Brokers want to be part of the solution, it is in our nature. We are in charge of mediating between parties, we are the ones who know the daily reality. Real Estate Brokers must be listened to, we have the experience and professionalism to change this reality ”, concludes Marta Liotto.

