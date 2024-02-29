Bare ownership, buyer interest is growing

The interest in bare ownership is increased by 34% compared to 2019 despite the growth in the average price per square meter of 6.3%. Currently for a house in bare ownership you have to spend around 2,267 euros per square meter. This is what emerges from the study carried out by Immobiliare.it Insightsa company in the Immobiliare.it group, the leading real estate portal in Italy, specialized in big data and market intelligence for the real estate sector, which investigated the trend of the main market indicators for solutions offered in bare ownership compared to 2019.

“In an economic context characterized by galloping inflation which has begun to erode Italians' savings, the investor looked for new opportunities where to allocate his liquidity, looking precisely at bare ownership – comments Carlo Giordano, Board Member of Immobiliare.it – For those interested in protecting their capital by expanding their real estate portfolio, the choice of the solution proposed in bare ownership is dictated simply by the convenience of the price, being totally disconnected from the logic of personal taste or compliance with the needs of the family unit. And in fact we note that the most sought-after size, particularly in large urban centres, is the three-room apartment”.

The average surface area of ​​this type of property has not seen substantial changes, indeed it has decreased slightly, going from 107 square meters in 2019 to 106 in 2023. The three-room apartment still remains the most offered type of property.

How bare ownership has changed in Italy compared to 2019

Demand has generally increased throughout Italy but the percentages differ greatly from area to area: if in fact it remained practically unchanged in the North West (+0.6%) and increased by 38% in the North East and 48% in the Centre, it is in the South and in the Islands that demand has grown significantly in comparison with 2019, doubling.

And if considering the entire national territory the average age of the owner remains high, 82 years, only one year less than 2019, in the South there is instead a decrease of 6 years (from 87 to 81).

It is no coincidence that the average price per square meter has decreased here, in contrast to the national trend: in the South of the country, in fact, bare ownership has lost around 10% of its value compared to 2019, settling just below 1,500 euros/m2. On the contrary, in the North West the average price per square meter increased by almost 23%, exceeding 2,500 euros/m2, the highest figure among the macrozones.

“The evaluation of the price trend regarding bare ownership must take into account, in addition to the traditional market dynamics, also the average age of the seller, to calculate the expectation of usufruct of the property – continues Giordano – The price of sale sees in fact the reduction of the current real estate value as a function of the residual life expectancy. In the South and in the Islands, in fact, where the high cost of living has had a stronger impact on the population, in particular the elderly, the average age is significantly lowered, having a negative impact on the offer price of the property”.

The offer also shows higher percentages compared to 2019: in general in Italy the stock of houses offered in bare ownership has increased by 25%. Particularly noteworthy are the increases in the North West and the South, the former above +50%, while the latter stands at +40%. Even in the North East the offer has grown significantly, +46%. The increases in the Center are more limited, +2.7%.

A look at Milan and Rome

It is interesting to note how the two cities show major differences with respect to bare ownership: if in Milan the demand, compared to an average price per square meter that has grown by over 36% in the 4 years, decreased by almost 42%, in Rome the increase in value was more limited (+3%) and interest rose by 57%. In the Milanese capital the price per square meter for the bare ownership offer is just over 4,200 euros, while in the capital it is around 2,700 euros on average.

The stock on offer reflects the dynamics highlighted above: in fact Milan shows an accumulation of +55% (as well as sales times of over 8 months compared to less than 7 in 2019), while in Rome this has decreased by 12% compared to 2019.

The average age of the owners who put their property up for sale in bare ownership remains almost unchanged (82 years) in the two cities, and the average surfaces also coincide: 110 m2 for Milan and 109 for Rome. However, if in the first case the square footage of the house has decreased significantly compared to 2019, when it reached 124 m2, in the second it has even increased, given that 4 years ago it was 106 m2.

Finally, Città Studi-Susa confirms itself as the neighborhood where there is the greatest offer of homes in bare ownership in Milan, while Talenti-Monte Sacro in Rome takes the place of Cinecittà.

“A city with such a dynamic real estate market as Milan currently shows little interest in bare ownership which, despite an average price per square meter that is still high compared to the rest of the country, has rather long completion times – concludes Giordano – Rome, vice versa , however, remains attractive for those willing to invest, thanks to the value of properties in bare ownership which is still competitive and which has not seen significant growth in recent years”.