The Resale website lists some properties available for auction in the city of São Paulo with discounts that reach up to 71% of the market value.

These are houses and apartments that return to the market after financing operations or real estate loans that were not successful.

Properties have a 3% discount for cash payment. There is a 5% auction commission fee plus a 1.5% service fee from the responsible payment company on the auctioned amount.

Check out the Banco do Brasil properties that are up for auction:

– Residential house Capão Redondo: with a 71% discount, the house valued at R$639,000 has a minimum bid of R$186,238. The house has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 kitchens and a built area of ​​230.12 m². The auction will be held on January 26 at 2 pm.

– Residential house in Vila Inglesa: with a 64% discount, the property valued at R$359,500 has a minimum bid of R$128,364. The address is at Rua Manoel Nascimento Dias, nº 130, has 88 m² of land and 87 m² of built area. The auction will be held on January 26 at 2 pm.

– Residential apartment in Perdizes: with a 46% discount and valued at R$788 thousand, the minimum bid is R$425 thousand. There are 2 bedrooms, a suite, a bathroom and a private area of ​​107.66 m². The auction will be held on January 26 at 2 pm.

– Residential house in Jardim Cordeiro: with a 31% discount and valued at BRL 2,280,000, the starting bid is BRL 1,575,333. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 suites, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet, service area and 360 m² of built area. The auction will be held on January 26 at 2 pm.

