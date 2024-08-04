Seaside homes, boom in sales: up to 20 thousand euros per square meter

Italians continue to buy seaside homes, and they do so even in the most prestigious tourist locations. A surprising figure, especially considering that in the five largest cities of the country, in 2023, there was a contraction of almost 12%, while, in the same year, sales of residential properties in the main seaside resorts (including many second homes) increased on average by 26.3% compared to 2019.

So in the last four years, compared to the pre-Covid period, transactions and prices have grown by more than a quarter, with southern regions such as Basilicata (+59.2%) and Puglia (+30.3%) and islands such as Sardinia (+64.5%) in the lead. And no expense is spared: for a home in Portofino or Porto Cervo, prices can even reach 20,000 euros per square meter.

This is what emerges from the analysis conducted by Abitare Co, and to outline a clearer picture, Affaritaliani.it interviewed Alessandro Ghisolfi, head of the Abitare Co Study Center.

Is the growth in real estate sales in Italian seaside resorts a sign of a post-pandemic economic recovery or is it just a temporary speculative effect?

In Abitare Co.’s analysis, we compared real estate sales data before and after the pandemic, examining each individual municipality in tourist locations. It emerged that, in 2023, residential property sales, including many second homes, increased by an average of +26.3% compared to 2019. It is therefore clear that the second home market has benefited positively from the pandemic..

What is the main factor that pushes Italians to prefer seaside locations over metropolitan cities for property purchases?

This is obviously a figure that summarizes the average trend in all the monitored locations. Making a comparison between the 8 Italian metropolitan cities, we see that the trend has been different. While in the big cities there was still suffering, especially in 2023, from Milan to Rome and Naples, in the seaside towns the demand held up better. The average figure also takes into account the fact that there has been a boom in transactions in some locations; however, we have also reported that in some areas, such as Liguria, this push has not occurred.

It is surprising to note that high prices affect the metropolises, while in seaside resorts they do not affect demand. In Portofino or Porto Cervo, for example, the price has reached almost 20,000 euros per square meter. How do you explain this phenomenon?

In reference to Portofino, we are talking about a very small municipality, where the number of transactions is limited to a few dozen per year. In any case, the very high-end segment is the one that has been least affected by the crisis in demand that occurred during 2023, because those who can afford to buy properties for over 20,000 or even 10,000 euros per square meter are certainly not influenced by the trend in interest rates. Iin short, if he can afford it, he is not conditioned by these factors.

Furthermore, places like Portofino or Porto Cervo generally have a very low supply, which means that there is strong competition for what is available. As a result, the price increases because demand exceeds supply.

Aren’t such high prices detrimental to the residents of these seaside resorts?

The supply of new properties is very limited both in seaside resorts and in large cities, and this leads to a potential demand that is always higher than the available supply.

Regardless of the impact of the pandemic, the second home market has been buoyant for over a decade. After a significant crisis in the early 2000s, the arrival of real estate portals like Airbnb has revolutionized the sector. In the past, beach houses were often rented for the entire summer season, while today the demand has changedwith short term rentals even for just a long weekend having become very popular.

Or it is used for short-term rentals…

In recent years, the market for ‘used’ or renovating properties in tourist resorts (including mountain and lakeside ones) has seen an increase in demand from investors who buy and then rent on a short-term basis.

Those who invest in this type of property tend to rent it all year round, taking advantage of a tourism that can be exploited even outside the high season. For example, in seaside resorts there is significant foreign demand even during the winter. In this way, investors can cover the costs of ordinary maintenance of the property, in addition to IMU and other taxes, and can also obtain an additional income to put aside.

The worst data concerns two pearls of the Amalfi Coast, Positano (-32.0%) and Sorrento (-28.6%). Why?

In this case, it is more a technical aspect than a market one. There have been fewer houses put up for sale than in the past, therefore fewer sales. There has not been a collapse in demand; we are talking about two very particular locations where the offer has always been rather low. Over the last five years, from December 2019 to the end of 2023, the decline is mainly due to a lack of supply on the market. In addition, the rise in values ​​has also had an impact.

Compared to Capri or Ischia, foreign buyers may prefer the islands for their greater accessibility and fewer logistical and transportation difficulties compared to the Amalfi Coast.