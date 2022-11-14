San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato.- A real estate agent was arrested in San Miguel de Allende as allegedly responsible for the murder of a foreign couple, the man of North American nationality and the woman of Chilean nationality reported local media.

According to the version disseminated and provided by the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato (FGEG) On November 2, two human heads wrapped in clothes and plastic bags were found in the municipal garbage dump.

The prosecutionafter performing the pertinent tests, determined that the heads had belonged to Peter Schuster and his wife Jimena Schusterreported the site Noticiasconvalorsma.com.

It details that the husband was an American in continuous retirement from domicile the last one that is known they had in Tequisquiapan, Queretaro.

The couple had decided to sell a property they had in San Miguel de Allende for which I contact the alleged person in charge of whom I do not know, they provided personal data beyond the fact that it was a real estate agent.

The couple and the people would have finalized the sale of the property, however, when making the payment on agent did not deliver the full money which caused the owner’s claim, explains the website, according to what was communicated by the prosecution in a newsletter.

The bodies of the couple were found in the property they had sold and in that same place the real estate agent was arrested and allegedly responsible for the double crime.