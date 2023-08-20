Real estate agency | “Santeri Sählääjät Oy”, “Töräys Oy LKV” – Real estate agents in trouble change name before bankruptcy

The market situation for real estate brokerage companies has become difficult, and the number of bankruptcies has clearly increased.

Financial difficulties the companies in the real estate brokerage industry have changed their names just before going bankrupt. This is a way to protect the reputation and brand of the franchise chain.

The registration number of a company on the verge of bankruptcy remains the same, but the name changes in such a way that, for example, the media cannot connect it to the right company at the time of bankruptcy.

This year, for example, real estate agency companies such as Santeri Sählääjät Oy, Töräys Oy and Realtor Chain in Finland Oy have gone bankrupt. The matter is clear from the information obtained by HS from Asiakastieto.

Behind the names, well-known brands and companies of well-known chains are revealed.

Huoneistektu Oy changed its name to Realtor Chain in Finland in May. The actual Finnish company, which employed fifty people, went bankrupt in August.

According to HS’s investigation, the right to use the Huoneistektu brand name was transferred to another company, which also took over the company’s Martinmäen office in Turku web pages.

According to the website, Huoneistektju currently has two offices in Turku.

The apartment chain presents its CEO on its website. Screenshot from Huoneistoketju’s website.

“ “These [konkursseja] just happens.”

New Using the title of general manager of the apartment chain Mika Luukkainen says that the name change was made when the bankrupt company Realtor Chain in Finland transferred the Huoneistoketju brand name to another company.

“We are trying to protect the Huoneistoketju name. This is the kind of market that these [konkursseja] just happens.”

According to Asiakastieto, more real estate brokerage companies have gone bankrupt in January-August alone than last year combined.

Luukkainen has also noticed this. The background is a market situation in which sales of new production have fallen to “practically non-existent” and the turnover of brokerage firms has fallen.

“Yes, the cards are now being distributed again. A lot of real estate brokerage companies have gone bankrupt and may have been able to hide their brand better.”

This is not the first time that Huoneistoketju’s name comes up in connection with bankruptcy news.

Suomen Huoneistoketju Oy was founded in 1992. The last time a company called Huoneistoketju went bankrupt ten years ago.

Nowadays, a real estate brokerage chain with a similar name, Huoneistektju, says on their website having operated since 1992.

How many times in 30 years has a company operating under the name Huoneistekjetu gone bankrupt?

“Good question! I’ve thought about it myself,” says Luukkainen and adds a moment later that he knows of two bankruptcies.

According to him, it is straightforward to continue doing business under the old company name after bankruptcy.

“Many real estate agents change the name of their business, even though the same employees continue to work. We, on the other hand, proudly carry the flag of the Apartment chain.”

For the apartment chain, the corporate and corporate identity has changed, but the name has remained the same.

Register information of two real estate brokerage companies that have changed their names in Asiakastieto’s service.

Santeri Sählääjät Oy filed for bankruptcy in April. The company’s name changed about a month before the bankruptcy. Previously, the company was known as Savon Ykkösasunnot Oy.

This is the Ajurinkadu branch of the Kiinteistömaailma chain in Kuopio.

Another name of the CEO of the bankrupt company is Santeri. Helsingin Sanomat reached out to him unsuccessfully on Friday.

Töräys Oy changed its name in September of last year. The company’s name was previously Ab Snellman LKV Suomi. The website entered in the registration information leads to the pages of the international luxury brokerage firm Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the website, the international company operates in more than 81 countries. It has more than a thousand offices and 26,000 brokers around the world.

The operation of the collision has ceased and the bankruptcy has expired due to lack of funds. It means that the company’s coffers do not have funds even to handle the bankruptcy procedure.

Real estate agencies have been filed for bankruptcy this year already more than all of last year. In 2022, ten real estate brokerage companies went bankrupt. By mid-August this year, 11 companies have already gone bankrupt.

There are also companies from large real estate brokerage chains. In addition to those already mentioned, Remax’s franchise chain company located in Tampere has gone bankrupt. The company that went bankrupt managed to operate for less than two years. It did not change its name until the bankruptcy.

Real estate agency companies have gone bankrupt this year, for example, in Uusimaa, Varsinais-Suomi, Pirkanmaa and Pohjois-Savo.

There are more than 2,500 companies in the industry. In 2022, the industry’s total turnover decreased by more than eight percent compared to 2021.

According to Asiakastieto, almost a fifth of the companies in the sector have either an avoidable or a weak level of liquidity.

Bankruptcy attorney Terhi Maijala.

Bankruptcy attorney Terhi Maijala says that pre-bankruptcy activities can sometimes be suspicious, but changing a company’s name before bankruptcy is a perfectly permissible activity.

The bankruptcy attorney’s office has not noticed that there has been an increase in name changes recently.

“Of course, the company will benefit from the fact that the name is not in the public eye in connection with the bankruptcy proceedings. The trustee always has to find out the debtor’s pre-bankruptcy activities, so possible abuses come to light,” says Maijala.