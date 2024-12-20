Real estate agencies draw an apocalyptic scenario in the rental market with a drastic drop in supply, waiting lists to see apartments and no signs of the escalation of prices in new contracts seeing an end in sight. This is how accurate the president of the National Federation of Real Estate Associations (FAI), José María Alfaro, is, who yesterday launched an SOS in response to the disappearance from the market of more than a third of habitually rented homes during 2024 due to “the ineffectiveness of the measures approved by the central government and the different administrations to face the greatest housing crisis of the last 50 years in Spain.

Alfaro says that agencies are experiencing situations never seen before. He points out that some of them do not even advertise rental homes due to the high demand for each property that is put on offer and the waiting lists that are being generated. This occurs when demand grows at an annual rate of 26.38% nationwide, while the inventory of long-term rental housing supply has fallen by 36.3%, according to the latest data reported by FAI.

Alfaro calls this situation unsustainable and urges the Ministry of Housing and the different regional departments in the sector to rethink the policies announced or implemented so far, since there is currently no indicator that the price escalation could peak in 2025. .

Collateral damage to the sale

The leader of the association assures that these factors are also already affecting the purchase and sale market. In this regard, he explains that many people, not being able to rent, are forced to buy homes that do not meet their expectations or do not meet their size, space, geographic or accessibility needs, among others.









In this sense, the president of FAI agrees with the Government that it is necessary to control and act in stressed areas, but with incentive policies and not restrictive ones for the owners, since these generate uncertainty and fear in a sector that is extremely sensitive to all types of economic and legislative changes, which are perceived as negative, and cause the flight or withdrawal of properties from the market.