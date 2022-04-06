Real estate agency and commissions, how do they work and who has to pay them? And when? Here are some practical clarifications, clarifications that will serve as a compass for those who are preparing to sign a contract for an apartment, from the experts of The Law For All.

When does the agent’s right to commission mature? “The mediation activity consists in putting two or more possible contractors in contact so that they can conclude a specific deal with each other. Therefore, its activity can also be limited to the simple identification and indication of one of the contractors.

The mediator (the so-called “real estate agent”) acquires the right to obtain the commission as soon as the parties, put in contact by him, stipulate a legally binding act, which obliges him to buy and sell respectively. This act is the compromise (better known as the “preliminary contract”). Before that time, the mediator is not entitled to any compensation. On the other hand, the right to commission should be excluded if a “deal” in an economic-legal sense has not been concluded between the parties, but only a suitable constraint has been established to regulate the subsequent articulations of the formative procedure of the deal, as in the case in which a so-called “preliminary preliminary” or a simple purchase offer has been stipulated “.

What happens if the deed is not signed? “If, once the compromise has been signed, the parties do not stipulate the deed for reasons that do not relate to the fault of the agent, the latter is still entitled to the commission. As clarified by the case law, the mediator accrues the right to compensation even when the The deal between the intermediated parties is not concluded through the fault of one of these, unless it proves that its behavior was supported by serious reasons, such as the unreliability of the counterpart presented by the mediator “.

Do I have to pay the agent without a contract? “The mediation relationship does not require the existence of a prior assignment of a formal assignment for the search for a buyer or a seller: that is, a written or verbal contract is not necessary. It is sufficient that the party has accepted the activity of the mediator The agent acquires the right to remuneration even if, after having contacted the parties, he has not participated in the subsequent phase of the negotiations (at most this is relevant for the purposes of quantifying the remuneration due to him).

On the other hand, the mediation relationship does not require a prior agreement by the parties on the person of the mediator, but can also be configured in relation to a material intermediary activity that the contractors accept even tacitly, using the results for the purpose of stipulating the contract.

In practice, you can have a mediation contract when one of the following situations arises:

– two subjects, at different times and with opposing needs, turn to the mediator, instructing him to look for a counterpart for them. For example, in the case of those who want to sell an apartment and those who want to buy one, the mediator receives the tasks from the parties and then puts them in contact;

– a subject, in search of a counterpart, turns to a mediator in charge of the research. In this case, it is not necessary for the mediator to be granted a mandate to sell or the power to sell in the name of the person who has entrusted him with the research;

the mediator, without having received the assignment, reports to a party (of which he knows the needs) the name of a potential contractor to conclude the deal.

Who has to pay the real estate agent? “The real estate agent accrues the right to commission from both parties, regardless of who first contacted him. In other words, where the mediation relationship arose on behalf of one of the parties, but then had the acquiescence of the other, the latter also remains bound towards the mediator “.

Should the commission be paid if the mandate expires? “Once the mandate has expired, the agent continues to accrue the right to commission even if the contracting parties, previously contacted by him, conclude the deal at a later time. In fact, the mediator’s right to commission arises all the times in which the conclusion of the deal is due to the activity he has put in place. The commission is not due if a considerable period of time passes between the expiry of the mandate and the conclusion of the sale contract. In practice, it must be that the parties have autonomously resumed the negotiations and that these are not instead the continuation of the agent’s initial intermediation work “.

What to do if the agent had waived the commission? “The party that deduces that the assignment given to the agent was free of charge, for having previously renounced the commission, must prove it. In the absence of proof, the assignment is considered for consideration. In this case the mediator has the right , in addition to a reimbursement of expenses, also to the commission established by the parties or determined, in the absence of an agreement, with reference to professional rates, uses or equity “.

What happens if the agent’s assignment includes exclusivity? “When the agent is given an exclusive sales assignment, the seller must refrain from personally advertising the property on portals or different means of communication, this would lead to confusion and disorientation in customers. It is good that the owner of the property does not carry out autonomously the visits without the help of the professional, not only for a matter of trust but above all for security circumstances; the agency acts as a filter by keeping track of all the clients with whom it arranges an appointment. customer, after having viewed the property with the agency, try to contact the seller directly to conclude the sale without having to fulfill the brokerage charges. It is important to remember that the exclusive assignment does not allow direct negotiation between the owner and the future buyer And it is always good to be wary of incorrect behavior that could compromise re the protection of the seller and the sale negotiation “.

When does the agent not have to pay the commission? “If the assignment is without exclusivity, the commission is not due if the parties have known and met each other, without any participation of the agent. Furthermore, the commission is not due if the agent is not registered in the register of companies, in the case of a company, or to the REA (Administrative Economic Repertoire), in the case of a natural person, at the chamber of commerce of the competent place for headquarters or residence. Failure to register involves an administrative sanction of an amount between a minimum of 7,500 euros to a maximum of 15,000 euros and is required to return any commissions received to the contracting parties.

Finally, the mediator does not always and in any case have the right to demand the entire commission agreed upon, even in the presence of a clause which states that this right exists “in any case”. In fact, it is to be considered a vexatious clause that attributes the right to commission to the mediator, free from the performance of any counter-performance, in the event of withdrawal by the seller “, conclude the experts.