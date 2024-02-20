LOS ANGELES — Thomas Connelly has turned the cliché “million dollar smile” into reality.

In 2021, the dentist reconstructed the man's smile rapper Post Malone with 18 porcelain veneers, 8 platinum crowns and 2 6-carat diamonds replacing the singer-songwriter's upper canines. Only diamonds.

The total cost: 1.6 million dollars.

“Posty needed me; she had terrible teeth”said Connelly, 51, in his office in Beverly Hills, California.

“We've learned a lot since we did Post's mouth,” he added. He and his three staff members now perform diamond dentistry almost daily, in addition to making prosthetics like the $100,000-plus titanium frame that Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, recently revealed on Instagram.

Working with his dental lab partners and his jeweler — Isaac Bokhoor, co-owner of Angel City Jewelers, a Los Angeles business popular with musicians — Connelly has reconstructed the mouths of rappers Gunna and Lil Yachty, basketball player Shaquille O' Neil et al. Complete teeth with diamonds range between 100 thousand and 2 million dollarsand porcelain veneers with diamond inserts, between 10 thousand and 75 thousand dollars.

Malone applied in 2019. Developing the process of inlaying a diamond into a porcelain or gold crown with a veneer required about two years of testing. A mechanical engineer figured out the process and Connelly perfected it with Naoki Hayashi, president of Ultimate Styles Dental Laboratory, in Irvine, California. Connelly said he did not patent the method because “then you have to explain the process.”

Less than a year after the diamond teeth, Malone returned to Connelly to have the 10 porcelain veneers on her bottom teeth replaced with platinum veneers (the same type Connelly has).

While Malone may have been the first to have diamond-studded teeth, jeweled dental ornamentation isn't exactly new and has added some serious sparkle to the rap and hip-hop music scene. In 2005, rapper Nelly released the song “Grillz,” bringing the idea of ​​extravagant dentures into modern popular culture.

“Back then it was mostly gold,” said Elan Pinhasov, 27, co-owner of the Gabby Elan jewelry brand in New York. He said the business primarily customizes removable grills. The most popular grills now, he said, cover one to three teeth.

“Grills no longer need to fill the entire mouth — they can be more delicate and smaller,” he said. “But they are still striking. When there is something shiny on the teeth, people say, 'What is that?' ¿Isn't it better to say a diamond than a piece of lettuce?

Bokhoor, 36, and Connelly have worked together on a total of about 25 all-diamond teeth and more than 100 diamond-encrusted veneers.

“Until recently, people got tattoos on every part of their body,” Bokhoor said. “This is like tattooing your teeth”.

By: Alexandra Cheney