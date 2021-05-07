Real Madrid have put Belgium’s midfielder Eden Azar on the transfer. It is reported by ABC.es.

According to the source, the club is ready to negotiate with potential buyers. The Spanish club will be satisfied with the amount of at least 50 million euros, which is more than half the amount paid for it two years ago.

It is also noted that the decision to part with Hazard is not related to the behavior of the player after the defeat of Real Madrid to Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals. Then the Belgian laughed and hugged the Londoners’ players. He later apologized.

Hazard joined Real Madrid in June 2019. The transfer amount was 115 million euros. In two years, due to various injuries, the 30-year-old Belgian has missed more than 50 matches. In total, he has 40 appearances for Real Madrid. The midfielder scored four goals and made eight assists.