Are you looking for the perfect gift for your partner? Any date can be the perfect excuse for you to travel together and one of the best destinations to discover is the magical town of Real de Catorce in San Luis Potosí.

Whether you want to celebrate the Valentine's Daya birthday or you Honeymoon, this magical town hidden in San Luis Potosí tIt has a wide variety of activities to enjoy as a couple.

Real de Catorce, also known as the “Ghost town”, It has its roots in the silver mining rush that flourished in the 18th century.

Founded in 1778 as Real de Minas, this town was conceived with the ambition of becoming one of the main centers of silver production in the Viceroyalty.

Activities to do in Real de Catorce

Beyond its history, Real de Catorce offers a variety of activities and places to explore as a couple.

(Photo: Real de Catorce, Pueblo Mágico)

Among the attractions that you cannot miss are the municipal palace, the rooster arena, the bullring and the old frontons. These places, although in ruins, provide the perfect backdrop for romantic photos.

If you prefer a more active experience, you can explore the surroundings of the town on horseback or in all-terrain vehicles known as “Willys”, which will take you through stunning landscapes and give you a dose of adrenaline.

For those seeking a more spiritual approach, Real de Catorce also offers the opportunity to participate in meditation ceremonies led by locals, as well as the start of the peyote trail.

Among the accommodation options, the Refugio Romano stands out, a small ecological hotel that guarantees an intimate and comfortable stay, with spectacular views and quality homemade food.

(Photo: Real de Catorce, Pueblo Mágico)

There is also the legendary Hotel El Real, whose history is intertwined with that of the town and offers unique rooms with panoramic views and spa services.

For those looking for a more authentic experience, the Hotel El Real location Amor y Paz offers a colonial atmosphere with carefully decorated rooms and a cozy bar where you can enjoy good music and mezcal.

And for lovers of luxury and history, Mesón de la Abundancia offers a unique experience in a restored colonial estate with all modern comforts.