The development of autonomous weapons is progressing. AI is already controlling drones in the Ukraine war. Experts warn of dangers and many deaths.

Kiev – weapons that independently select their targets and carry out attacks – it sounds like science fiction, but it is becoming more and more of a reality. Accelerated by new wars that are pouring money into the arms industry. In the Ukraine war, too, the development of AI drones, for example, is an important part of warfare. This also poses risks.

AI weapons in the Ukraine war: Development of autonomous drones is cheap

The innovation race for autonomous weapons is in full swing. Vyriy is a Ukrainian drone company that has set itself the task of supporting Ukraine in the war. They are developing technologies that increasingly push human judgment in aiming and shooting into the background, reported the New York TimesAttack drones already operate semi-autonomously and are already advanced in data and pattern recognition. Currently, the drones usually require a pilot to aim at a target. Soon, the AI ​​itself will decide who or what is shot down.

What makes AI weapons so significant for Ukraine is their low cost – just a few thousand dollars or less – and their easy availability. “We need maximum automation,” Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s minister for digital transformation, told the newspaper. He is leading the country’s efforts to build advanced combat capabilities with the help of technology startups. “These technologies are fundamental to our victory against Russia.”

AI drones in the Ukraine war: Autonomous weapons have already been tested

Autonomous drones like Vyriy’s have already been used to fight Russian targets, confirmed by Ukrainian officials and videos from the war, according to the New York Times. Some of them still need to be improved, Dev, a soldier with the 92nd Assault Brigade, told the newspaper. Nevertheless, he believes they are the next big technological leap.

Minister Fedorov said the government is working to accelerate this development by funding drone companies to quickly ramp up their production. The goal is to gain an advantage over Russia, or at least to keep pace, as the Kremlin is also funding the development of autonomous weapons. At the same time, AI drones could help to balance the imbalance in the number of soldiers and weapons.

Artificial intelligence: Autonomous weapons analyze data in real time

Simple software development, powerful automation algorithms and special microchips for artificial intelligence lead to a previously unknown terrain of warfare. The technology that enables autonomous action by machines is called deep learning. Artificial intelligence makes it possible to interpret and react to video and camera material in real time. “Ultimately, we want to develop machines that can learn without our supervision and also know what to learn,” Jane Pinelis, head of applied physics at Johns Hopkins University, told Art.

AI experts worried: Autonomous drones lead to high death rates

Not everyone is optimistic about AI innovations, including experts: “There will be weapons of mass destruction that are cheap, scalable and readily available in weapons markets around the world,” explained Stuart Russell, an AI scientist and professor at the University of California at New York TimesThat is dangerous. AJung Moon, a roboticist who studies the ethics behind these weapons, is also concerned: “I believe that lethal autonomous weapons systems are a very real danger. That is true for current wars, but it will be even worse than we can imagine today,” she said. ArtAfter all, machines would not decide who would be a target based on ethical principles. That is why regulation and political leadership are needed.

“First we have to win”: Ukrainian minister does not want regulation of AI drones

Between 2017 and 2022, the UN developed guidelines on how autonomous systems could be regulated. The member states were unable to reach an agreement. “Therefore, to date there is no agreement that prohibits the development or use of these systems,” said Moon.

The Ukrainian Minister for Digital Transformation sets the priorities differently. “First we have to win,” Fedorov told New York Times. “To this end, we will do everything we can to advance automation as far as possible and save the lives of our soldiers.” AI weapons accelerate war, but they also accelerate killing. (hk)