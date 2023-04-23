Madrid (dpa)

Real Madrid strengthened its position in the runner-up position in the Spanish Football League standings table, by defeating its guest Celta Vigo 2-0 in the thirtieth stage.

Real Sociedad came close to qualifying for the Champions League after defeating its guest, Rayo Vallecano, 2/1, and in other matches, Osasuna defeated its guest, Real Betis, 3/2, and Athletic Bilbao beat its host, Almeria, 2/1, and Valladolid beat its guest, Girona, 1/0.

And at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, the royal club settled its victory over Celta Vigo with a goal in each half, as Marco Asensio advanced with a goal in the 42nd minute, then Eder Militao added the second goal in the 48th minute.

The victory raised Real Madrid’s balance to 65 points in second place, eight points behind leaders Barcelona, ​​who meet today, Sunday, with Atletico Madrid, who ranks third with 60 points, while Celta Vigo’s balance stopped at 36 points in twelfth place.

Despite the difficulty of competing with Barcelona for the Spanish League title, Real Madrid’s hopes remain high in competing strongly for the King’s Cup and European Champions League titles, as it will face Osasuna on May 6 in the Cup final, and three days later it will meet Manchester City in the first leg of the Golden Square. for the Champions League.

The two teams exchanged control of the course of the game in the first quarter of an hour, but neither of them succeeded in scoring.

Dani Ceballos almost opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 24th minute, with a wonderful shot from the edge of the penalty area, but the ball passed past the left post of Celta Vigo’s goal.

Real imposed full control over the course of the match in search of scoring the goal of progress on the way to victory, but it did not succeed in achieving its goal throughout the first half hour.

Three minutes before the end of the first half, Marco Asensio advanced with a goal for the Royal Club, after receiving a smart pass from Brazilian Vinicius Junior inside the penalty area, and met it with a powerful shot in the left corner of the opponent’s goal.

Three minutes after the start of the second half, Eder Militao added the second goal for Real, after a corner kick by Marco Asensio, and Militao met it with a powerful header into the net.

Celta Vigo tried to quickly regain its balance and return to the match, but the team’s attacks did not rise to the level of danger in the royal club’s goal.

The last quarter of an hour passed without a new occurrence, and the match ended with Real winning by two goals for free.