The father steps aside and leaves room for the son. Carlo Ancelotti, who tested positive at Covid, stops: closed in his Madrid apartment he waits to “negativize himself”, which is unlikely to happen before Saturday, when Real will be involved in away games against Celta Vigo. The coach has mild symptoms and pawing, but he knows that the team is in good hands: those of his son Davide, who is on his debut as “first” and who has been his “deputy” since his first adventure with the Blancos, complete with Champions League in bulletin board. Experience then continued at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and now back to Real.

Field life – Davide is 32 years old and has been eating bread and football since he was born. After a brief attempt as a player (very polite left foot, he also made his debut with Milan in a friendly match in Kiev, in September 2007), he chose to follow his father as his assistant. At Paris Saint Germain Carletto had entrusted him with the control of the youngsters, and with the expert eye of those who know a lot he had seen that his son could really embark on the path as a coach. At Real Madrid, in the period 2013-15, the Spanish newspapers had not been kind to Ancelotti, especially when things did not go the right way: they had even accused him of nepotism because he had dared to include Davide in the technical staff. He, who was suffering in silence from this prejudice, simply replied that David was there because he deserved it and not because he was his son. Then came the night of Lisbon, the cup with big ears raised to the sky, finally the Décima that landed in Madrid after a long wait, and all the controversies, like will-o’-the-wisps, were extinguished. Davide, who studies football and its evolutions with the humility of a freshman, has always been very precious, in the last period, to dad Carletto. If there is a move to be made, if there is a replacement to be planned, if there is an opponent scheme to defuse, the first person King Charles is consulted with is always David. Not because he is his son, it would be too simple, but because he trusts him blindly and appreciates his football knowledge and commitment. See also A point with good taste for Real Murcia

Harmony and respect – The two are in perfect symbiosis and for this reason the fact that Davide will lead Real Madrid in the away match in Vigo will have little impact on the performance of Benzema and company. Over the years Davide has been able to carve out a fundamental role, always remaining in the shadows, never raising his voice or ever demanding more space. Some may argue that he lacks experience, and it’s true because he’s 32, but isn’t it an experience that is as good as ten courses in Coverciano, having lived hundreds of games alongside one of the best coaches in the world? With his work, which is sometimes obscure, he has earned the respect of the whole group, and that’s no small feat. It is no small thing that the managers of Real Madrid, in agreement with his father Carletto, have decided (obviously for superior reasons, namely Covid) to rely on Davide. On the other hand, there is no old Latin proverb that says: qualis pater, talis filius; like father Like Son? If he wins half of what dad did, we’re sure Davide would be the happiest boy in the world. See also Richard and Marc want to buy your house, but are in real life investors: 'The situation is already dramatic'

