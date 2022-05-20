Little more than a training session in anticipation of the grand finale of the season in Paris. Real Madrid greets the Bernabeu with a draw that allows Ancelotti to perfect the running-in in view of the Champions League final scheduled for next Saturday, without too much effort or risk.

Benzema postpones the overtaking to Raul in the ranking of the merengues bomber despite several attempts, but still closes the Liga with the first title of “Pichichi” thanks to 27 centers. For the Andalusians a point that is worth the fifth place. The Madrid public greets Marcelo and Isco, in their last appearance with the Blancos.

FRIENDLY CLIMATE

–

Eight days before the Champions League final, Ancelotti fielded the typical line-up so as not to lose the pace. In the so-called “once de gala” only the injured Alaba is missing, while Bale is not even among the squads in the match that effectively marks his farewell to the Blancos. Opposite is a Betis who has already secured the European qualification and would need just one point to reject the possible overtaking of Real Sociedad. But rhythm and intensity are those that can be expected on a last day of the championship with little to say: opportunities with a dropper and no desire to get hurt, so the first half gives just two attempts by the Blancos with Benzema to which the guests they respond with as many flashes as Juanmi. The second half is a photocopy of the first 45 minutes, with Real close to scoring twice in the first quarter of an hour. Then off to the changes that give space to Valverde, Camavinga and above all to Isco, Ceballos and Marcelo, to whom Ancelotti gives the catwalk before the announced summer farewell. The last quarter of an hour gives just two jolts: one from Juanmi, who throws a giant goal ball to the wind a few steps from Courtois, and one from Benzema, who sends a little high anticipating the exit of Rui Silva. In the end, the equal is good for everyone, even the demanding public of the Bernabeu who reserves applause for the band of Ancelotti, already projected towards the grand final in Paris.