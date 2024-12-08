He Royal Sciences La Carloteña was imposed this Sunday on Barça Rugby achieving a balsamic result for a team that is going through difficult times, which it has managed to overcome by demonstrating on the field your professionalism one more time. The experience of the veteran players and the freshness of the debutants complemented each other perfectly, leading the team to a victory that consolidates its position in the Division of Honor.

From the start of the match the scientists were determined to set the pace with a fast game at hand. In the third minute the first try came with a play from Pedro Cane surprising the culé defense that advances many meters into the rival field to pass Fin Wright, who was posing. Transformed Coco Roland. With the Sevillians focused on the rival field came the indiscipline of the Barça defense, which Coco Roldán took advantage of to add three in the 14th and 18th minutes. Barça responded with a touch maul in the local field, Felipe Alegría’s break and assistance to Adria Bonell, who rehearsed. Transformed Santiago Mansilla.

In the 27th minute, Dani Stöhr retired injured and the first of the debutants, Manuel Fernández, entered the field of play. Real Ciencias La Carloteña continued with its dynamic play but could not finish the plays. The Catalans strengthened their game and in the 30th they managed to rehearse after a good play that ended the tryman Felipe Alegría. With a point of difference in the light and the visitors pressing in the Sevillian field, there was a recovery by Alvar Gimeno in their own field, a kick followed by Coco Roldán who put the ball five meters from the visitor’s rehearsal area and, after several forward phases, Rafa Romo managed to rehearse. Transformed Coco Roldán. On the edge of rest, touch maul in Barcelona’s 22nd in which the scientific lead imposes its superiority, advancing to the goal area and posing Juan Carlos Sánchez. Coco Roldán transformed, establishing the 27-12 score with which the players went to half-time.

Solid defense

In the second half, Barça Rugby tried to react and showed flashes of quality. In the 46th minute he closed the gap Santiago Mansilla with a punishment kick. But Real Ciencias responded in the next play. Pedro Cane skillfully broke the Catalan defense to rehearse acrobatically.









The Catalans did not lose face in the match and closed the gap. In the 53rd minute, Santiago Mansilla was successful with a penalty kick. And on 57, another try came from Felipe Alegría, after a good raid by Arthur Carpentier. Mansilla transformed. With 32-25 on the scoreboard and 20 minutes left in the game, Real Ciencias maintained control of the match with a solid defense. In ’60, Perico Oltra’s debut arrived, with the enormous satisfaction of the stands at seeing a player reach the Honor Division after having gone through all the club’s categories.

In ’71, a play by the scientists in which the entire team intervenes. It begins in a scrum in the center of the field of play, ball in hand from side to side and defines Miguel Reina. Transformed Coco Roldán. In ’75, the third debut of the afternoon took place, by Jaime Martínez from Cádiz. And a minute later came the last try that gave the bonus point, Pedro Cane took the penalty blow in the Catalan field, surprising the defense and posing in brand zone without opposition. Tomás Lamboglia transformed, establishing the final 46-25.

Real Ciencias La Carloteña: Rafa Romo, Juan Carlos Sánchez, Finn Wright, Genaro González, Daniel Stöhr, Franco López, Jaime Borondo, Koi Hogg, Pedro Cane, Coco Roldán, Antonio García, Juan Carrasco, Alvar Gimeno, Sergio Molinero and Miguel Reina . Also playing: Jaime Martínez, Mateo Román, Óscar Sánchez, Manuel Fernández, Fernando Pericet, Tomás Lamboglia, Perico Oltra and Felipe García.

Barça Rugby: Turiashvili, Tlashadze, Uriarte, Alonso, Borrazas, Nwosu-Hope, Serrano, Robledo, Bonell, Mansilla, Alegría, Capdeferro and Carpentier. Also playing: Czop, Cebrian, Cetti, Santipolo, Poda, García, Sanmartín and Escofet.

Referee: Mr. Fernández.

Incidents: Match corresponding to matchday 5 of the Honor Division played at the Juan Antonio Arenas Field on Purísima Day, with sun and pleasant temperatures.

Ale Ortega’s assessment

The coach of Real Ciencias La Carloteña, Ale Ortegaanalyzed the match: «We had ups and downs in a match in which many people were making their debut. The team, despite a difficult week, had a very good attitude and knew how to push in key moments to take us the victory and the offensive bonus. Highlight the commitment of this group that gave one hundred percent and that says a lot about them. Now let’s look to Les Abelles to get another victory.