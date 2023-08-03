Orlando (dpa)

Real Madrid, the Spanish football club, continued to raise the concerns of its fans, before the start of the new season, after it suffered a severe loss 1-3 against Juventus, Italy, in the friendly match that was held between them in the United States of America.

After losing 0-3 against its arch-rivals Barcelona, ​​​​Spain, in the friendly match that took place between them during their camp in the United States, the lackluster performance of “Real” continued in its meeting with Juventus, which came a few days before the start of the new season of the Spanish League championship.

And at the “Camping World” stadium in the United States, Juventus advanced with an early goal in the first seconds of the match, by Moise Kean, before his American colleague Timothy Wea added the second goal for the Italian team in the 20th minute, and Brazilian Vinicius Junior narrowed the difference by scoring Real Madrid’s only goal in the match. The 38th minute, but the Serbian Dusan Vlahovic destroyed the hopes of the “royal” to equalize, by scoring the third goal for Juventus in the fifth minute of the counted time instead of lost for the second half.

Real Madrid started its series of friendly matches during its preparatory camp in the United States, with a 3-2 victory over Milan, Italy, on July 24, before defeating

2-0 against Manchester United, three days later, and then lost to Barcelona last Sunday, to conclude his tour in America with a loss against Juventus.

The new version of the Spanish League will start on August 11, while the “Real” will begin its campaign in the championship by facing its host, Athletic Bilbao, the next day, as the “white” team aspires to regain the title it lost last season in favor of Barcelona.

On the other hand, the new season in the Italian League will start on August 20, when Juventus will visit Udinese at the beginning of his career in the competition, which he is looking forward to winning after being absent from him in the last three seasons.

Juventus, who holds the record as the most crowned club in the Italian league with 36 titles, drew 2-2 with arch-rivals Milan in a friendly last Friday in the United States.