About twenty neighborhoods of Cartagenaincluding the Historic Center of the Heroic City, are flooded after the heavy downpours that bathed the city this Wednesday since noon.

The heavy downpours had started last Friday and extended over the weekend, even affecting election day on Sunday.

One of the most dramatic scenes occurred when a car was trapped and minor players from the Real Cartagena soccer club had to intervene to help rescue a trapped couple.

The car, a gray truck, was swept away by the current after the players helped rescue the woman, right in front of the heroic team’s home.

The car crashed into a wall and the man inside was able to escape and be safe from the current.

😳 DRAMATIC RESCUE OF A COUPLE IN ARROYO DE ALAMEDA! A married couple almost died after being swept away by the current of a stream while they were traveling in their car. The event occurred in the Alameda sector in Cartagena during a downpour. pic.twitter.com/VxAJQP5w9Q — Denuncias Antioquia (@DenunciasAntio2) November 2, 2023

