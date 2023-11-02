You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Real Cartagena players help couple trapped in flood.
Real Cartagena players help couple trapped in flood.
Moments of anguish for a couple inside a car.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
About twenty neighborhoods of Cartagenaincluding the Historic Center of the Heroic City, are flooded after the heavy downpours that bathed the city this Wednesday since noon.
The heavy downpours had started last Friday and extended over the weekend, even affecting election day on Sunday.
One of the most dramatic scenes occurred when a car was trapped and minor players from the Real Cartagena soccer club had to intervene to help rescue a trapped couple.
The car, a gray truck, was swept away by the current after the players helped rescue the woman, right in front of the heroic team’s home.
The car crashed into a wall and the man inside was able to escape and be safe from the current.
😳 DRAMATIC RESCUE OF A COUPLE IN ARROYO DE ALAMEDA!
A married couple almost died after being swept away by the current of a stream while they were traveling in their car.
The event occurred in the Alameda sector in Cartagena during a downpour. pic.twitter.com/VxAJQP5w9Q
— Denuncias Antioquia (@DenunciasAntio2) November 2, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Real #Cartagena #minor #league #players #dramatic #flood #rescue