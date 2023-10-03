During his debut Europa Leaguethe Heliopolitans they lost to him Rangers of Scotland by the minimum. After that, already focused on The leaguethe Verdiblancos tied 1-1 against the Cadiz and the Grenadealthough they beat 3-0 at Valencia to be seventh in the standings with twelve points.

With respect to Iron Spartatheir debut in international competition was a 3-2 victory over the Aris Limassol from Cyprus. After that, in their local league they had a 1-1 draw against Slavia Praguea 1-0 win over SK Lisen and beat the 2-1 Viktoria Plizen to lead their championship with 26 units.

“Very happy because I think the team responded against a difficult opponent that had just played important games and I think that both in defense and attack we were very forceful, with a lot of attention and intensity. We completed a game with high offensive volume and scoring the goals we scored. “We never had any doubt about what we were doing and we were not going to change the system or names or anything because of a couple of adverse results.”he expressed.

Likewise, he highlighted what was done by Assane Diaowho has known how to take advantage of his opportunity in the first team, while explaining that the departure of Marc Bartra It was because his ankle swelled a little more and he didn’t want to risk it, and he also praised the good performance of Borja Iglesias and argued the joy of recovering the Portuguese Willian Carvalho.

The defender has played eight games in the Czech First Division this season and has scored twice despite his position, in addition to scoring on his debut in the Czech First Division. Europa League. He has so far shown excellent skills in the aerial game thanks to his well-structured physique despite his young age.