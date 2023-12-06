Real Madrid travels to Seville this weekend to face a Real Betis team that remains tied at the top of the standings in a very competitive season. The whites lead the table along with Giriona with 38 points, while the green and white are seventh with 25 points. 6 points separate the last place in the Champions League with the first place without European reward, and each point is going to be very valuable this year. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
Where is Real Betis vs Real Madrid played?
Date: Saturday December 9
Place: Sevilla Spain
Stadium: Benito Villamarin
Hour: 4:15 p.m. (Spain), 11:15 a.m. (Argentina), 8:15 a.m. (Mexico)
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How can you watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid on television in Mexico?
ESPN, Star+
How can you watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid on television in Argentina?
HBO Max
How can you watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
UD Almería
|
0-0 draw
|
The league
|
Prague Sparta
|
Defeat 1-0
|
Europa League
|
The Palms
|
1-0 victory
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-1 draw
|
The league
|
Aris
|
4-1 victory
|
Europa League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Grenade
|
2-0 victory
|
The league
|
Naples
|
4-2 victory
|
Champions League
|
Cadiz
|
Victory 0-3
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
5-1 victory
|
The league
|
Sporting Braga
|
3-0 victory
|
Champions League
Real Betis continues to be one of the most competitive teams in Spain despite the injuries they have suffered and the little room for maneuver they had in the transfer market. The arrival of Isco has been one of the signings of La Liga, and right now they lead their Europa League group and control their destiny to qualify for the next round, and in the League they are one point behind Real Sociedad, which occupies the Conference League position. With a victory on Saturday they could reach fifth position.
Real Madrid’s season is not short either. They have only lost one game, the derby against Atlético de Madrid, and they are leaders of La Liga and their Champions League group, where they have full points after 5 rounds. Despite multiple injuries, Dani Carvajal They are the last team to enter the list of casualties, they are the second highest scoring team in La Liga behind Girona and they are the team that has received the fewest goals, 9 in 15 games.
Real Betis: Rui Silva; Ruibal, Pezzella, Chadi Riad, Abner Vinicius; Guido Rodríguez, Marc Roca, Isco; Assane Diao, Ayoze Pérez, Willian José
Real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Brahim Díaz
Real Betis 2-3 Real Madrid. Despite the multiple losses, Real Madrid is now at a higher level than almost all the teams in La Liga, and Betis will have to wait to enter the European zone in the classification.
