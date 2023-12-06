Real Madrid’s season is not short either. They have only lost one game, the derby against Atlético de Madrid, and they are leaders of La Liga and their Champions League group, where they have full points after 5 rounds. Despite multiple injuries, Dani Carvajal They are the last team to enter the list of casualties, they are the second highest scoring team in La Liga behind Girona and they are the team that has received the fewest goals, 9 in 15 games.

Real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Brahim Díaz