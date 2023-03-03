Real Madrid and Betis face each other this Sunday in a crucial duel for both. The whites dream of playing at Villamarín after Barça’s defeat against Valencia at the Camp Nou. The béticos, for their part, must continue fighting to obtain a Champions League place, although the numbers do not fully match.
City: Seville
Stadium: Benito Villamarin
Day and time: sunday march 6. 9:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina
Referee: soto degree
TV channels: LaLiga TV on Movistar+
Live streaming: Movistar Plus (website)
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
They come from a very controversial victory in the arbitration aspect in the match in which they faced Elche last Friday at the Martínez Valero.
Real Sociedad seems to have lost a lot of steam in this 2023, and it is that the Verdiblancos are only three points behind the Txuriurdin team. A victory would put a lot of pressure on those led by Imanol Alguacil.
Sergio Canales he suffers a hamstring injury that will take him out of the game. He has been close to arriving, but the Real Betis medical services have preferred not to risk.
edgar gonzalez and Rui Silva They suffer a muscle injury that will keep them in the dry dock until mid-March.
Nabil Fékir the cruciate ligament has been torn. We ran out of the magic of French until September of this year.
The whites come from two pretty bad games at the Santiago Bernabéu against FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. They have not achieved any victory and yesterday they did not even shoot on goal in the entire game.
The need to recover is high, and they will face Betis without their two best players: Canales and Fekir. The meringues want to give their fans joy in domestic competition.
Ferland Mendy and david praises They will not be available to be fielded by Carlo Ancelotti due to injury. Both are scheduled to recover for this month.
Luka modric He completes his cycle after having seen the fifth yellow against Atlético de Madrid. The Croatian will return next Sunday in the league duel against Espanyol
Bravo, Ruibal, Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Abner Vinícius, Guardado, Carvalho, Luiz Henrique, Juanmi, Ayoze and Borja Iglesias
Courtois, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Militao, Nacho, Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinícius, Rodrygo and Benzema
Real Betis 1-2 Real Madrid
